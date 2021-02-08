Mitsubishi Electric Qualified as CBTC Supplier by New York City Transit
MEPPI received qualification from NYCT as a supplier of CBTC systems to help improve the efficiency, safety, and reliability of their signaling system.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS:MIELY)WARRENDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.’s (MEPPI) Transportation Systems is pleased to announce that Mitsubishi Electric Corporation’s (MELCO’s) Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) System has recently been qualified by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to supply CBTC systems to New York City Transit (NYCT). MEPPI’s qualification program of MELCO-designed CBTC technology included successful execution, testing and verification of NYCT’s interoperability requirements.
For over 5 years, both MEPPI and MELCO worked together to successfully demonstrate that Mitsubishi Electric's CBTC technology met NYCT's stringent requirements for functionality and safety. Mitsubishi Electric is now qualified by NYCT to participate in the MTA’s signaling modernization plan, which is expected to continue through 2031.
In 2019, prior to the pandemic, NYCT operated a fleet of over 6,600 subway cars serving approximately 5.5 million riders each day and 1.7 billion people each year. NYCT plans to modernize its network of signaling systems with the objectives of increasing rider safety, expanding passenger capacity, and improving system reliability. These CBT enabled improvements are a critical initiative within NYCT’s ongoing effort to better serve the needs of its riders.
About MEPPI
Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation of Japan and serves the North American power systems, rail transportation, and large visual display markets with electrical and electronic products, systems and services. MEPPI manufactures, sells, and supports gas circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers, gas-insulated substations, power electronics, electricity transmission technologies including high voltage DC, battery energy storage systems, generator services, nuclear power plant control systems, uninterruptible power supplies, rail transportation equipment, and large-scale video displays. More information on Mitsubishi Electric Power Products’ complete line of products and services can be found at http://www.MEPPI.com.
In addition to electric utility products, Mitsubishi Electric US group companies’ principal businesses include semiconductor devices, automotive electrical components, factory automation products and services, cooling and heating products, elevators, and escalators. Mitsubishi Electric US group companies employ approximately 4,000 employees at 38 locations throughout the United States.
