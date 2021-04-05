MEPPI Introduces 245kV Gas Insulated Switchgear for Utility Transmission Applications
MEPPI's 245kV GIS incorporates U.S.-manufactured components including circuit breakers, gas insulated bus and local control cabinets.
MEPPI’s U.S.-manufactured 245kV GIS offers customers proven performance, reliability and cost savings
MEPPI’s 245kV GIS is an important addition to our product line that adds quantifiable value for our customers.”WARRENDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) announced the availability of its 245kV gas insulated switchgear (GIS), the latest addition to the company’s high-voltage product line for utility, municipal and industrial applications.
MEPPI’s 245kV GIS leverages more than 50 years of Mitsubishi Electric experience gained through more than 20,000 GIS installations for customers throughout the world. Manufactured at MEPPI’s Warrendale, Pennsylvania facility, the 245kV GIS incorporates U.S.-manufactured components including circuit breakers, gas insulated bus and local control cabinets. The resulting product features and benefits include:
• Manufacturing lead time of approximately eight months, a reduction of as much as 67 percent compared to offshore manufacturers.
• Lower product cost resulting from greater use of U.S.-manufactured components. MEPPI’s 245kV GIS also helps customers meet domestic content requirements.
• A choice of both standardized and infinitely configurable GIS designs to fit within any substation layout.
• Simplified wiring that helps reduce required cabling and engineering, along with on-site installation complexity – saving both time and expense.
• Space-saving design that helps conserve infrastructure costs. With a footprint up to 85 percent smaller than comparable AIS products, customers can place the 245kV GIS indoors or outside – wherever space, design and maintenance considerations dictate.
• Greater reliability in all weather conditions. A fully enclosed and insulated design makes MEPPI’s GIS impervious to weather extremes, extending equipment life cycles while also reducing operational and maintenance costs. All of MEPPI’s GIS designs are rated for outdoor use.
• MEPPI backs its products with the industry’s strongest warranties.
• Utilization of MEPPI’s BM-2 spring operation mechanism, the industry’s most robust operator tested to over 50,000 operations and requiring no maintenance.
“MEPPI’s 245kV GIS is an important addition to our product line that adds quantifiable value for our customers,” says Patrick Abruzzese, GIS Product Line Manager. “As this past winter demonstrated, power transmission systems must be designed and built with the hardiness necessary to withstand environmental extremes. Our GIS offers that essential reliability, helps customers streamline project schedules, extend equipment life cycles, reduce operation and maintenance costs, and ensure ongoing return on investment.“
About MEPPI
Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation of Japan and serves the North American power systems, rail transportation, and large visual display markets with electrical and electronic products, systems and services. The products offered include gas circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers, power transformers, gas-insulated substations, power electronics and electricity transmission technologies including high voltage DC, battery energy storage systems, generator services, nuclear power plant control systems, uninterruptible power supplies, rail transportation equipment, and high-definition LED displays for sports, commercial, and retail installations. Information on Mitsubishi Electric Power Products’ complete line of products and services can be found at www.MEPPI.com
In addition to electric utility products, Mitsubishi Electric US group companies’ principal businesses include semiconductor devices, automotive electrical components, factory automation products and services, cooling and heating products and elevators and escalators. Mitsubishi Electric US group companies have 38 locations throughout the United States with approximately 4,000 employees.
