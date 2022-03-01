Omni-Media Thought Leaders, Corinna Bellizzi and Julie Lokun Announce Official Rebrand of The Mediacasters
Podcasting superstars Bellizzi and Lokun, announce today the rebrand from formerly The Femcasters, to The Mediacastasters.
This intersection of publishing, podcasting, and presenting, is our secret weapon in arming our clients and community with the ability to leverage their expertise”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corinna Bellizzi and Julie Lokun, Founders of The Femcasters, announced today that Femcasters is now officially rebranded as The Mediacaters, LLC. The Mediacasters, is a female-owned company that elevates the voices of an underserved entrepreneurial community by offering tools, guidance, mentorship, and resources to those that don’t have access due to financial limitations. Founders Bellizzi and Lokun, saw a need for small business support with the migration of dissatisfied employees resigning from their corporate jobs to the entrepreneurial space as an effect of the 2021 Great Resignation. The latest figures came out in January 2022 and showed that 4.5 million people voluntarily left their positions in November–an “all-time high,” according to the US Bureau of Labor and Economics.
The Mediacasters developed a strategic growth plan for their clients by harnessing the intersection of Publishing, Podcasting, and Presenting (3Ps). This trifecta (3Ps), is a tactical approach in leveraging expertise and distinguishing small businesses from their competition. The rapid growth towards entrepreneurship has been stymied by a lack of access and education. Bellizzi and Lokun, are leading the movement to equip creatives and entrepreneurs by diversifying their brand placement and marketing strategies.
“We saw a deficit in the skill set of entrepreneurs and creatives as they maneuvered their business growth plan” Lokun states, “We know the power of leveraging your brand and expertise can be overwhelming, we also are certain that publishing, podcasting, and presenting on stages is critical to carving out your industry niche”.
Bellizzi and Lokun, have established globally ranked podcasts, best-selling books, and partner with seasoned TEDx-trained instructors. “This intersection of publishing, podcasting, and presenting, is our secret weapon in arming our clients and community with the ability to leverage their expertise”, Bellizzi adds. “There is a need for proper training and advising in the entrepreneurial community, and so many new start-ups do not have adequate resources for this type of consulting. The Mediacasters mission is to democratize access to everything small business owners need to succeed”.
The Mediacasters have already attracted the attention of early sponsors including Brenden Mulligan, CEO of Podpage, a company that specializes in making beautiful websites easy for podcasters, and Tracy Hazzard, CEO and co-founder of Podetize, a podcast hosting and full-service podcast production company. Speaking to Podetize’s partnership with The Mediacasters, Tracy Hazzard shared, “We believe that podcasting used strategically, can be an equalizer. Helping underserved voices, especially women, be seen, heard, found, and rewarded, drives all our efforts here at Podetize. We make sure our products and services create value and continual support at all stages of show growth. Plus, it is our mission to make sure that independent voices are not edged out of the overall podcast marketplace carving an alternative path to preserving podcast diversity. This is why we have chosen to sponsor strong community networks, like The Mediacsters, building opportunities for equity in podcasting.”
Podcasts are projected to surpass US$3.3 billion by 2025. For this to happen, the podcast industry will expand globally, add new listeners, and the industry as a whole will get better at monetizing in order to reward creators for their content.
The global book printing market is anticipated to reach values of around $49 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of more than 1% during 2018-2024, according to Report Buyer’s book printing report.
Within that global print sales market, self-publishing is the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period.
According to Bowker records, Amazon’s market share of self-published print books in the US increased from 6% in 2007 to 92% as of 2018. During the same period, vanity press publishers dropped their share from 73% of all books published in 2007 to just 6%. Today, it is just 1%. The better options available to authors are making a difference. The turning point came between 2011 and 2012 when Amazon “absolutely crushed their competitors” says self-publishing service Author Imprints.
The Mediacasters boast a thriving online community, a publishing house, a podcast network, and trained TEDx instructors. The Mediacasters are recognized as the only support service company that combines these services for newly-minted entrepreneurs.
