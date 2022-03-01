VARStreet software’s bid support program for Value Added Resellers (VARs) bidding for CHESS ITES-4H Contract
— Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc
CHESS ITES-4H contract provides a lucrative business opportunity for IT VARs. The U.S Army via the ITES-4H contract vehicle procures IT hardware, software, and enterprise solutions from VARs. CHESS in coordination with industry partners supports the Army’s requirements that cover a full spectrum of IT equipment for clients, servers, network, and storage environment. The main purpose of CHESS ITES-4H is to meet Army enterprise infrastructure through innovative IT solutions at a reasonable price.
VARStreet can help VARs prepare and compete for the CHESS ITES-4H contract. Some of the functionalities in VARStreet like electronic quoting, eCommerce, CRM, Reports, and Analytics will not only help them in complying with the requirements laid out in the RFP but will also help them majorly in servicing the contract once the award is made in their favor. As part of their comprehensive bid support program, the VARStreet bid support team goes through the requirements laid out in the RFP and helps resellers respond and comply with the requirements related to the digital catalog, eCommerce, Reports, etc. It also provides and hosts an eCommerce store at a meager price till the award is made. Once the award is made, VAR can either go for full-service VARStreet offering or cancel if the award is not in their favor.
VARStreet also provides professional services for ITES CHESS contract holders like the ability to bid and manage multiple government contracts from a single platform, 24/7 customer support to address all concerns, and offering custom and standard pricing options to meet both Pre and Post contract awards.
About VARStreet
VARStreet, founded in 1999 and fueled with over $20 million investment, has been the preferred software solution for VARs and MSPs across the United States and Canada. The platform integrates with 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, SYNNEX, D&H, and more to offer a collective catalog of 7million+ products over 1,000+ categories and sub-categories. It is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet’s platform is also extensively used by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
