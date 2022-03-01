Pablo Rivera Rio Joins StayinFront LATAM as Commerical Director
StayinFront announced today the appointment of Pablo Rivera Rio as Commercial Director, StayinFront LATAM.NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StayinFront announced today the appointment of Pablo Rivera Rio as Commercial Director, StayinFront LATAM. Based in Mexico City, Pablo will support StayinFront’s continued growth in LATAM with an initial focus on StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI) and StayinFront Digital service offerings included in StayinFront’s Retail Optimization Platform (ROP).
StayinFront RDI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of StayinFront, Inc., a recognized global leader in mobile, cloud-based retail execution solutions focused on delivering superior sales performance and optimizing sales force effectiveness. StayinFront RDI solutions include Field View, Sales View, ROI View and Supply Chain OSA. Newly launched Predictive Analytics is now deployed on most continents and continues to leverage machine learning to generate store-level predictive alerts that focus field sales teams on the highest priority (size-of-prize) in-store opportunities. StayinFront Digital is a leading provider of integrated image recognition products and services enabling consumer goods companies to accelerate their retail execution strategy.
Recently, Pablo has held Executive and Senior Commercial Officer roles at Nestlé Switzerland and Nestlé Mexico.
“Pablo brings over 30 years of international multi-cultural experience in sales and commercial execution in the consumer goods space. His experience in business and selling strategies will accelerate our business growth in the LATAM region. Pablo’s deep knowledge in digitalizing sales and commercial activities from a global leader in consumer goods will bring significant benefit to the StayinFront team,” noted Wayne Gallaway, Vice President StayinFront EMEA.
“Pablo combines practical digital transformation experience and knowledge with technical insight and vision,” added Andy Foweather, Managing Director StayinFront RDI. “We welcome his contribution to StayinFront RDI and our other business units.”
“I’ve evaluated and worked with a number of StayinFront products and specifically with their European and StayinFront RDI teams,” stated Pablo Rivera Rio. “They have a deep understanding of the consumer goods market and are leaders in innovation and sales execution strategy. Successful digital transformation initiatives require cost effective tools and the ability to measure success and contribution. StayinFront’s Retail Optimization Platform is best-in-class and I’m excited to be leveraging my experience to bring their solutions to LATAM.”
About StayinFront
StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for Consumer Goods and Life Sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time, and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Know More, Do More, and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI) and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand-alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more about growing your sales by leveraging StayinFront’s best-in-class, Retail Optimization Platform, visit https://www.stayinfront.com/
