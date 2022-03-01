MCE & TELUS Extend Their Long-standing Partnership With a 5-Year Renewal
Innovative Mobile Device Lifecycle Solution to Bring Further Advancement to Leading Canadian Telecommunications Company
TELUS Corporation (TSX:T)
MCE’s competencies match our customer first mindset, enabling TELUS to prioritize the customer experience and extend the lifecycle of customer devices”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCE Systems Ltd., the global leader in mobile device lifecycle management, announced today that it has extended its relationship with TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company. The five-year renewal extends through January 1st, 2027, achieving a historical 20-year milestone.
For over a decade, MCE and TELUS have worked to deliver a comprehensive customer experience that is unique to the industry. The renewed partnership will allow both MCE and TELUS to continue providing customers with unparalleled mobile customer experience and 24/7 digital support through the MCE SDK and on-device applications.
“In terms of the global mobile landscape, Canada is an advanced market with educated customers,” said Shlomi Silberstein, Managing Director, MCE Systems. “TELUS’ decision to extend their relationship with MCE for an additional five years is a clear indicator of the trust we have built and our ability to take care of the device needs of their customers.”
MCE is an important technology integrator for TELUS, Mobile Klinik (Canadian leader in professional smartphone and tablet repair, refurbishment and resale) and their partners through services including logistics, diagnostics, and repairs. The continued partnership will allow TELUS to build on their best-in-class customer service by enabling customers to choose their preferred method of device support and by delivering a true omnichannel experience.
“MCE’s competencies match our customer first mindset, enabling TELUS to prioritize the customer experience and extend the lifecycle of customer devices,” James Rooke, Vice President, Wireless Product Marketing and Value Creation, TELUS.
About MCE Systems:
MCE Systems is the pioneer in mobile device lifecycle management, having created more than $2.5B of shareholder value for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE’s industry-leading solutions simplify operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and care to trade-in management with a price guarantee to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customers issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing). Over its more than 15 years of experience, MCE Systems has become the trusted solution to Tier-1 operators and their partners. For more information, please visit: www.mce.systems.
