I. T. Official Rolls Out Survival Kit Virtual Music Experience
by Fran Briggs
The video had more than 10 million views. Many viewers told me that my poem, 'Have You Ever Felt Like This?’ saved their life.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rutgers University Newark graduate, hip-hop artist, songwriter, and program manager for The Confess Project in Los Angeles, I.T. Official is relaunching Survival Kit (2020). It is now branded as Survival Kit Virtual Music Experience (SKVME), his publicist announced today.
The charismatic 31-year-old performer is recognized for his many talents. He has been featured on soundtracks such as EA Sports’ NBA2K21 video game, and public health messages. The relaunch comes in response to one of I.T.’s poems about survival that went viral and immediately altered lives.
“The video had more than 10 million views on Facebook, stated I.T. “Many viewers told me that my poem, ‘Have You Ever Felt Like This?’ saved their life.”
I. T. Official (a.k.a. Infinite T) says that he recognized the need to relaunch Survival Kit after becoming aware of how many individuals were struggling with depression. He hopes to reach and help as many people as possible by offering the kit at no cost.
The southern California resident says that he was challenged by recurring seasonal depression known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), and suicidal ideations. He sought therapy and credits the professional help for getting his life under control and wrote a suicide prevention poem to remind him why he should never feel that low again.
The artist says that after his therapist and others suggested that he share his poem, he learned that millions of people were suffering in silence as he was.
He decided to record the poem with music. What was intended to be a single evolved into a 6-song, no explicit content project known as the Survival Kit Virtual Music Experience. It consists of an EP of the songs on a cassette-shaped USB flash drive, and additional encouraging media designed to get people through a tough time.
“My goals are to reduce the stigma around mental health, show strength in vulnerability, and give glory to God for saving me during my depression,” he explained.
In addition to the music, SKVME also includes mental health resources and unique merchandise. The full kit comes with a mental health checklist with crisis contacts and a floatable keychain with an inspirational quote.
Anyone who is challenged by depression or extreme sadness is invited to go to https://itofficialchannel.com/survivalkit/ and sign up for the kit using their email address.
After subscribing, participants will be emailed the links to four virtual music experience pages over the course of four days. They will be able to access resources, engage, play games, download music and more, for free.
ABOUT I.T. Official (a.k.a. Infinite T)
I.T. Official (a.k.a. Infinite T) was born in Staten Island, NY to biracial parents in 1991. He was named Travis Meade. His mother is from Barbados, and his dad is Italian and Irish. The artist has been penning poetry and rap lyrics since he was 10-years-old. He grew up and spent most of his life in New Jersey before moving to Los Angeles, California. In middle school, he recorded his own remixes to his favorite songs and then sold them out of his school locker. I.T. graduated with a bachelor's from Rutgers University, Newark. He enjoys writing love songs, deeply reflective poetry, and aggressively positive raps. He aspires to be more like Jesus and less like himself. His influences are Eminem, Fabolous, Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, and J Cole. I. T. The artist welcomes those with interest in becoming promotional partners. For additional information including how to book I.T. Official, call (862) 800-7910, or visit https://itofficialchannel.com/survivalkit/ For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Fran Briggs 928-275-1342.
