Nazmiyal Auctions March 2022 sale of extraordinary antique carpets, to be held online on March 13

Nazmiyal Auctions March 2022 sale of extraordinary antique carpets, to be held online on March 13NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nazmiyal Auctions is pleased to announce its March 2022 sale of extraordinary antique carpets, to be held online on Sunday, March 13, at 11:00 am. The auction features a phenomenal, carefully curated collection of fine and decorative pieces sourced from dealers, private estates, and collectors worldwide, as well as a unique selection of vintage Scandinavian and Moroccan rugs directly from Nazmiyal’s collection.
These and many other magnificent vintage and antique rugs are to be auctioned at a fraction of their original price, with some of the lots being offered without any reserve. Consequently, the sale presents a rare opportunity for dealers, scholars, collectors, interior designers and private consumers to find outstanding deals on valuable antique carpets and textiles in a wide range of sizes – from a 28-foot antique Persian Khorassan rug (lot 4095) and 25-foot antique Persian Kerman (lot 4096) to a small tribal antique Yomut horse cover (lot 4135) and antique Turkish Yastic area rug (lot 4122).
Among the pieces that we are particularly excited to include are a number of magnificent Chinese rugs (lots 4009, 4036, 4071) and a spectacular antique Farahan Sarouk (lot 4162) in rich sapphire blues, hot reds, and jewel tones, with a low starting price of only $10,000 — far below its actual value.
Other exceptional, noteworthy pieces in this auction include several tribal rugs (lots 4007,4008,4058), a group of artistic Scandinavian Marta Maas rugs (lots 4039, 4041, 4043), stunning Persian Heriz Serapi carpets (lots 4015, 4060, 4061, and 4066) and rare, 17th century Ottoman textiles (lots 4050, 4051, and 4053). Each piece has been fully cataloged by our team of accomplished experts and can be viewed on the Nazmiyal Auctions website at https://www.nazmiyalauctions.com, along with high-resolution photographs, condition reports, and comprehensive, informative descriptions.
Signing up and bidding is fast and easy on the Nazmiyal Auctions platform. Alternatively, interested buyers can also participate through LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and BidSquare.
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/231863_antique-vintage-and-modern-rugs-by-nazmiyal/
https://www.bidsquare.com/auctions/nazmiyal-auction/march-13th-2022-rug-auction-11am-8427
https://www.invaluable.com/catalog/oahqezsahq
Previews can be arranged every day (Mon – Fri 9am-5pm. Weekends 10am-5pm) by advance appointment.
For all inquiries, please call 212 545 8029 or contact our experts at auction@nazmiyal.com.
https://auctiondaily.com/news/nazmiyal-auctions-march-2022-sale-of-extraordinary-antique-carpets-to-be-held-online-on-march-13/
