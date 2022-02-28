Governor Pritzker Issues Updated Executive Order with New Mask Guidelines

CHICAGO - With COVID-19 positivity rates continuing to decline and the majority of eligible Illinoisans vaccinated, today Governor Pritzker released an updated executive order lifting the mask requirement in most indoor settings. In accordance with CDC guidance, the executive order also lifts the mask requirement in K-12 schools and daycares. School districts and private businesses can continue to require masks at their discretion.

"Across the state, Illinoisans are taking their masks off today knowing that most eligible adults are boosted, and our hospitals have much more capacity to save lives," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I'm proud that Illinoisans have done the hard work that has made our state a leader in the Midwest, with more of our residents vaccinated than any other state in the region. All Illinois residents, regardless of background or immigration status, can go to vaccines.gov to find a vaccine location near you."

To continue protecting Illinois' most vulnerable residents, all long-term care facilities are required to continue following guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) regarding the use of face coverings. Masks are currently required for all residents, staff, and visitors to long-term care facilities, congregate facilities (i.e. - correctional facilities and homeless shelters) and in healthcare settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, pursuant to federal mandates, all individuals over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a face covering on public transportation including, but not limited to, planes, trains, and buses and while in transportation hubs such as airports and bus stations.

Illinois remains a standout in the Midwest for its vaccination rates. Illinois is home to the highest percentage of residents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine as well as the highest percentage of vaccinated and fully vaccinated 5-17-year-olds.

Vaccines continue to be readily available at pharmacies across the state, many local health departments, doctor offices, federally qualified health centers, and other locations. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.