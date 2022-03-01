DUI, DLS, Violation of Conditions / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2000944

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME:02-28-22/1727 hours

LOCATION: Main St, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, DUI, DLS, Unlawful Mischief.

ACCUSED: Shawn Couture

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02-28-22 at 1727 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans was advised of an intoxicated individual at a residence on Main Street in Fairfax. Troopers responded and located Shawn Couture, age 34 of Fairfax. Couture was found to have active court conditions prohibiting him from consuming alcohol. Couture was also found to have operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license and while intoxicated. Couture was taken to the St Albans barracks for processing. During processing Couture damaged a holding cell door. Couture was issued a citation for the above charges for March 14th, 2022. He was released to the Northwest State Correction Facility for detox.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: March 14, 202

COURT: Franklin District

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N