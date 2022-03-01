Submit Release
DUI, DLS, Violation of Conditions / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 22A2000944

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                             

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME:02-28-22/1727

 hours

LOCATION: Main St, Fairfax

 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, DUI, DLS, Unlawful Mischief.

 

 

ACCUSED: Shawn Couture                                                                                  

 

AGE: 34

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02-28-22 at 1727 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans was advised of an intoxicated individual at a residence on Main Street in Fairfax. Troopers responded and located Shawn Couture, age 34 of Fairfax. Couture was found to have active court conditions prohibiting him from consuming alcohol. Couture was also found to have operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license and while intoxicated. Couture was taken to the St Albans barracks for processing. During processing Couture damaged a holding cell door. Couture was issued a citation for the above charges for March 14th, 2022. He was released to the Northwest State Correction Facility for detox.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: March 14, 202      

 

COURT: Franklin District

 

LODGED – LOCATION:   

 

BAIL:

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

