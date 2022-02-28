Islanders receive 2022 heritage awards

CANADA, February 28 - Islanders from across the province are being recognized for preserving and promoting Prince Edward Island’s heritage.

Islanders were invited to submit nominations for the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation Awards last fall. The awards are presented each year to individuals or groups in recognition of their contribution to heritage on PEI.

“Congratulations to all the recipients of PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation Awards. Learning about the past helps us better understand the present and provides insight to the future. Thank you to all recipients for your passion and dedication in making our Island’s heritage a priority in your lives. Your contributions are deeply appreciated and valued.” - Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay.

“Our Island history and heritage are the cultural fabric that makes us who we are,” said Matthew McRae, executive director, PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. “So many Islanders are tireless in their dedication to conserving and sharing our past. Their work brings the past to life right here in the present and ensures that future generations will know their heritage. The heritage awards allow us to celebrate these important contributions and to thank these individuals and groups on behalf of both our ancestors and on behalf of generations of future Islanders.”

Backgrounder

Recipients of the 2022 PEI Museum and Foundation Heritage Awards

Award of Honour

Wendell Boyle Performance Award

Volunteer of the Year

Shelly Campbell – Volunteering with the West Country Historical Society Inc.

Boyde Beck Memorial Award

Boyde Beck Memorial Bursary

Publication of the Year Award

Katherine Dewar – We’ll Meet Again: Prince Edward Island Women of the Second World War

Natural Heritage Activity Award

Angela Douglas-Banks – Preserving the natural heritage of PEI

Heritage Recognition Awards

Marlene Campbell – For work promoting heritage with Culture Summerside

Doug Kelly – Service on Stratford Town Council

Edward McKenna – Creating and maintaining the Historic PEI Facebook page.

Geraldine Peters – Work in genealogy

Dave Stewart – Preserving and sharing 2SLGBTQIA+ heritage

Crystal Stevens – North Bedeque School and Hall

La Voix Acadienne – For sharing Acadian heritage and culture

Benevolent Irish Society – Providing access to Irish heritage and culture

Richard Pellissier-Lush – Sharing and preserving Mi’kmaq heritage and culture

Nora MacDonald – Work at the Cardigan Heritage Centre

Reg Porter – Online publication on historic mapping on PEI

Provincial Realty – Restoring 49 Pownal Street

Phil Culhane - Creating and maintaining PEIPostcards.ca

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture 902-394-6368 hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca