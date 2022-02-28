Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,890 in the last 365 days.

Islanders receive 2022 heritage awards

CANADA, February 28 - Islanders from across the province are being recognized for preserving and promoting Prince Edward Island’s heritage.

Islanders were invited to submit nominations for the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation Awards last fall. The awards are presented each year to individuals or groups in recognition of their contribution to heritage on PEI. 

“Congratulations to all the recipients of PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation Awards. Learning about the past helps us better understand the present and provides insight to the future. Thank you to all recipients for your passion and dedication in making our Island’s heritage a priority in your lives. Your contributions are deeply appreciated and valued.” 

- Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay. 

“Our Island history and heritage are the cultural fabric that makes us who we are,” said Matthew McRae, executive director, PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. “So many Islanders are tireless in their dedication to conserving and sharing our past. Their work brings the past to life right here in the present and ensures that future generations will know their heritage. The heritage awards allow us to celebrate these important contributions and to thank these individuals and groups on behalf of both our ancestors and on behalf of generations of future Islanders.” 

Backgrounder 

Recipients of the 2022 PEI Museum and Foundation Heritage Awards 

Award of Honour 

Wendell Boyle Performance Award

Volunteer of the Year

  • Shelly Campbell – Volunteering with the West Country Historical Society Inc.

Boyde Beck Memorial Award

Boyde Beck Memorial Bursary

Publication of the Year Award

  • Katherine Dewar – We’ll Meet Again: Prince Edward Island Women of the Second World War

Natural Heritage Activity Award

  • Angela Douglas-Banks – Preserving the natural heritage of PEI

Heritage Recognition Awards

  • Marlene Campbell – For work promoting heritage with Culture Summerside
  • Doug Kelly – Service on Stratford Town Council
  • Edward McKenna – Creating and maintaining the Historic PEI Facebook page.
  • Geraldine Peters – Work in genealogy
  • Dave Stewart – Preserving and sharing 2SLGBTQIA+ heritage
  • Crystal Stevens – North Bedeque School and Hall
  • La Voix Acadienne – For sharing Acadian heritage and culture
  • Benevolent Irish Society – Providing access to Irish heritage and culture
  •  Richard Pellissier-Lush – Sharing and preserving Mi’kmaq heritage and culture
  • Nora MacDonald – Work at the Cardigan Heritage Centre
  • Reg Porter – Online publication on historic mapping on PEI
  • Provincial Realty – Restoring 49 Pownal Street
  • Phil Culhane - Creating and maintaining PEIPostcards.ca 

Photo Album

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture  902-394-6368 hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca 

You just read:

Islanders receive 2022 heritage awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.