Islanders receive 2022 heritage awards
CANADA, February 28 - Islanders from across the province are being recognized for preserving and promoting Prince Edward Island’s heritage.
Islanders were invited to submit nominations for the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation Awards last fall. The awards are presented each year to individuals or groups in recognition of their contribution to heritage on PEI.
“Congratulations to all the recipients of PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation Awards. Learning about the past helps us better understand the present and provides insight to the future. Thank you to all recipients for your passion and dedication in making our Island’s heritage a priority in your lives. Your contributions are deeply appreciated and valued.”
- Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay.
“Our Island history and heritage are the cultural fabric that makes us who we are,” said Matthew McRae, executive director, PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. “So many Islanders are tireless in their dedication to conserving and sharing our past. Their work brings the past to life right here in the present and ensures that future generations will know their heritage. The heritage awards allow us to celebrate these important contributions and to thank these individuals and groups on behalf of both our ancestors and on behalf of generations of future Islanders.”
Backgrounder
Recipients of the 2022 PEI Museum and Foundation Heritage Awards
Award of Honour
Wendell Boyle Performance Award
Volunteer of the Year
- Shelly Campbell – Volunteering with the West Country Historical Society Inc.
Boyde Beck Memorial Award
Boyde Beck Memorial Bursary
Publication of the Year Award
- Katherine Dewar – We’ll Meet Again: Prince Edward Island Women of the Second World War
Natural Heritage Activity Award
- Angela Douglas-Banks – Preserving the natural heritage of PEI
Heritage Recognition Awards
- Marlene Campbell – For work promoting heritage with Culture Summerside
- Doug Kelly – Service on Stratford Town Council
- Edward McKenna – Creating and maintaining the Historic PEI Facebook page.
- Geraldine Peters – Work in genealogy
- Dave Stewart – Preserving and sharing 2SLGBTQIA+ heritage
- Crystal Stevens – North Bedeque School and Hall
- La Voix Acadienne – For sharing Acadian heritage and culture
- Benevolent Irish Society – Providing access to Irish heritage and culture
- Richard Pellissier-Lush – Sharing and preserving Mi’kmaq heritage and culture
- Nora MacDonald – Work at the Cardigan Heritage Centre
- Reg Porter – Online publication on historic mapping on PEI
- Provincial Realty – Restoring 49 Pownal Street
- Phil Culhane - Creating and maintaining PEIPostcards.ca
