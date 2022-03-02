IndiGo stays ahead with the ProVerne's Crew Forecast Legality Tool
Indigo team has to manage a large crewmember contingent and crew legality is simply an area with no room for error. ProVerne has been integral in driving real operational efficiencies for us”NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than two years, IndiGo has tracked and managed crewmember legality using the Ascension Crew Forecast tool. Originally deployed as a Dashboard for Atlas Airlines to monitor FAA 117 and 121 crewmember legality, ProVerne worked with IndiGo to create a robust legality management tool with multiple tailored workflows compliant with rule sets of the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Crew Forecast gives IndiGo scalable rules engine that identifies Crew Legality issues in near real-time along with the ability to see future legality issues. Crew and Crew Management can quickly surface issues, get the latest data on duty/flight time and easily distribute reports and alerts to desktop and mobile devices.
— Jason Herter, IndiGo’s Vice President of OCC
“Our team is charged with managing a crewmember contingent for close to 300 aircraft” said Jason Herter, IndiGo’s Vice President of OCC. “Crew Legality is simply an area with no room for error, we have to keep a handle on operational risk and to make sure that we are in strict compliance with India’s regulatory agencies. ProVerne has been integral in streamlining complexity and driving real operational efficiencies”
To help manage legality extension/exceedance reporting requirements, ProVerne worked hand-in-hand with the IndiGo team to create work assignment workflows, streamline regulatory filings to the DGCA and access best-in-class reporting suite.
“Ascension Crew Forecast and our work with IndiGo really highlights what we are as an organization” said Mangesh Adgaonkar, ProVerne’s CEO. “Our team really dove in and worked with IndiGo to create new approaches, automate processes and deliver an industry-leading tool.”
With its highly configurable and user-friendly interface, Crew Forecast provides powerful analytics that can augment just about any Crew Management System (CMS) suite. Users can set buffers, change parameters on the fly, and even create customizable columnar views for deep analysis. As part of the Ascension suite of products, information can be presented through ProVerne Dashboard and AscensionTEAM platforms.
Crew Forecast can work with rule sets from any Civil Aviation authority as well as factor in corporate and contractual-imposed rules. All Ascension products are designed to give users maximum configurability that can be performed by airline administrators. With intuitive interfaces and usability on both desktop and tablet devices, users can be up and running in no time with little or no training required.
About IndiGo
IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are low, flights that are on time, offering a courteous, hygienic, and hassle-free travel experience. With its fleet of 270+ aircraft, the airline is operating around 1200 daily flights and connecting 67 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations. For more information, please visit www.goIndiGo.in. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About ProVerne Solutions
US-based ProVerne Solutions, with its suite of Ascension products, provides clean, modern platforms for airline customers to tackle the toughest business challenges. Leveraging the latest technologies to provide data driven tools and decision support, ProVerne’s SaaS offerings help provide deeper insights into your business. As innovative as it’s products, ProVerne’s unique prototyping delivery partners with customers to create intuitive and user-friendly solutions that are fast, flexible and value-producing. From Crew Management to Cargo, to Passenger Experience, ProVerne’s Ascension platforms are helping airline partners re-think traditional approaches and positioning them at the forefront of the industry.
For more information visit http://www.proverne.com.
