IndiGo manages crew ramp up with Ascension training tracking solutions
ProVerne Solutions and IndiGo have been partnering for more than a year using the Ascension Training Tracking Management Solution to manage crew members
ProVerne helped us get a handle on our training pipeline with Ascension TTMS, enabling data-driven staffing decisions. We also think this tool will be invaluable as we ramp up operations Post-COVID.”NEW DELHI, INDIA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProVerne Solutions and cornerstone client IndiGo has been partnering for more than a year using the Ascension Training Tracking Management Solution (TTMS) to manage and track crewmembers through training events and accurately predict their availability to enter service. With Ascension TTMS IndiGo constructs complete training footprint, sequencing training events and detailing durations, to monitor performance and progress of crewmembers through training. Ascension TTMS is unique in its ability to provide accurate forecasts of line ready crew, saving hours of time and helping crew planners accurately create rostering models. Cloud-based and paired with Ascension’s unparalleled visualizations, TTMS stands alone in its capabilities.
— Jason Herter, Vice President of Operations, Indigo
Last year, IndiGo was faced with the challenge of rapidly on-boarding over 800 crewmembers. While AIMS, their crew management system, could capture training quals and events, IndiGo was left with no other option than managing classes and tracking progress via manual spreadsheets. The result was overwhelming and IndiGo quickly lost visibility and could not provide Crew Planning with accurate counts of line-ready crew. Working with ProVerne Solutions, Ascension TTMS platform was deployed and integrated with AIMS. Using TTMS, IndiGo now creates detailed training footprints for the many different types of crew being trained. From expat Captains to domestic Cabin Crew, IndiGo can track – and accurately forecast – whole classes and individual crew.
“ProVerne really helped us get a handle on our training pipeline with Ascension TTMS,” said Jason Herter, IndiGo’s Vice President of Operations. “Now I have clear visibility of my current and future crew availability, allowing me to make clear, data-driven, staffing decisions. We also think that this tool will be invaluable as we ramp up operations Post-COVID.” Herter continued, “ProVerne has been a partner with us on several projects and I’ve been impressed by their commitment, speed and attentiveness to our business needs. They take time to understand our operations and always think in terms of business outcomes.”
Mangesh Adgaonkar, CEO of ProVerne Solutions said, “IndiGo has been a key partner in our success and growth. We look forward to continuing to grow with them and to work with them on increasingly innovative solutions”.
Clay Springer, ProVerne Solutions Chief Commercial Officer said, "IndiGo has been terrific proving ground for Ascension TTMS. Starting with the on-boarding of 800 crew from Jet Airways, they have expanded the use of the tool to cover training tracking for their contingent of over 12,000 crew. With over a year in production, Ascension TTMS has proven itself to be an industry leader”.
About IndiGo
IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are low, flights that are on time, offering a courteous, hygienic, and hassle-free travel experience. With its fleet of 270+ aircraft, the airline is operating around 1200 daily flights and connecting 67 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations. For more information, please visit www.goIndiGo.in. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About ProVerne Solutions
US-based ProVerne Solutions, with its suite of Ascension products, provides clean, modern platforms for airline customers to tackle the toughest business challenges. Leveraging the latest technologies to provide data driven tools and decision support, ProVerne’s SaaS offerings help provide deeper insights into your business. As innovative as it’s products, ProVerne’s unique prototyping delivery partners with customers to create intuitive and user-friendly solutions that are fast, flexible and value-producing. From Cargo, to Crew Management to Passenger Experience, ProVerne’s Ascension platforms are helping airline partners re-think traditional approaches and positioning them at the forefront of the industry.
