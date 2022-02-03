InteliSys - ProVerne – Launch integrated PSS Analytics Tool
ProVerne and InteliSys have partnered to create an advanced analytics tool that helps airlines easily visualize and analyze data for efficient decision-making.
ameliaINSIGHTS is yet another tool our customers can use for their data analysis. In this market, more than ever, understanding your data and making data-based decisions in real-time is crucial.”NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProVerne Solutions and InteliSys Aviation have partnered to create an industry-leading reporting and analytics tool that allows ameliaRES clients to easily visualize and analyze their PSS data and enabling true data-driven decision-making. Branded as ameliaINSIGHTS, InteliSys users can create and share customized dashboards, select from a large base of reports and export data with ease.
— Frank Kays, CEO - InteliSys Aviation
Already deployed to several Intelysis customers, ameliaINSIGHTS is easily deployed and is an affordable reporting solution for airlines. Utilizing ProVerne’s unique rapid-prototyping approach, the ameliaINSIGHTS team works with airlines to build, edit, and create reports and insights that are tailored to each airline and visualize their long and short-term goals and success metrics.
“With ameliaINSIGHTS we distilled our extensive analytics experience to create a truly customer-centric data tool. ProVerne was founded on a philosophy of building powerful, user-friendly tools that respect the time and resource constraints so prevalent in our industry." said Mangesh Adgaonkar, Chief Executive Officer - ProVerne Solutions.
"With ameliaINSIGHTS we can give customers best-in-class visualizations and reporting without the huge costs and support infrastructure associated with much more expensive solutions. Over the years we have worked with airline clients to create data-driven solutions that can be quickly deployed and easily used by business end-users with little or no training involved. We’re proud that ameliaINSIGHTS meets all of these requirements to perfection." he added.
ameliaINSIGHTS can be configured to an airline’s unique operation and deployed in a matter of days, ready to meet the growth and reporting needs of airlines of all types and sizes. Completely hosted in a secure cloud layer, airlines can leverage powerful analytics technology with no internal IT support. Being established on a community model, ameliaINSIGHTS is built to continually evolve to incorporate industry best practices.
Frank Kays, CEO - InteliSys Aviation said, "I am very excited to offer this new product to our customers. We opted to work with ProVerne Solutions because of their long history of creating large, complex data solutions and they have been a great partner along the way. I really believe that our shared customer-first philosophy was a key factor in delivering this great product."
Further he added, "ameliaINSIGHTS is yet another tool our customers can use to help in their data analysis. In this market, more than ever, understanding your data and making data-based decisions in real-time is crucial. This is why we decided to expand on our current offering which was already very robust. We provide over 100 standardized reports, access to a near-real-time replicated database, data exports and now we have added ameliaINSIGHTS to further the capabilities our customers have. The initial feedback from our customers has been great, they love the 'insight' this gives them on their data as well as the customizable dashboards and report automation"
About ProVerne
US-based ProVerne Solutions, with its suite of Ascension products, provides clean, modern platforms for airline operations to tackle the toughest business challenges. Leveraging the latest technologies to provide data driven tools and decision support for Crew Management and Operations, ProVerne’s SaaS offerings help provide deep business insights. Paired ProVerne’s unique prototyping delivery approach, Ascension tools empowers partners with intuitive and user-friendly solutions that are fast, flexible and value-producing. From Cargo to Crew Management to Passenger Experience, ProVerne’s Ascension platforms are helping airline partners re-think traditional approaches and positioning them at the forefront of the industry.
For more information visit: https://www.proverne.com
Media Contact: info@proverne.com
About InteliSys Aviation
InteliSys Aviation is an established leader in airline passenger reservation and cargo management solutions. Boasting the world’s first 100% cloud-based Open major PSS, InteliSys partners with airlines of all sizes and types in countries all around the world. By taking a traditionally closed and controlled ecosystem and opening it up, InteliSys; ameliaRES and ameliaCARGO software gives airlines scalable tools to create, test and deploy new ideas that help them speed ahead of the competition in their markets.
For more information visit: www.intelisysaviation.com
Reach out to InteliSys directly via e-mail at: info@intelisysaviation.com
Media Contact: Nikki Falavena, Director of Marketing
ProVerne Solutions
ProVerne Solutions
email us here