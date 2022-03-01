FMCSA waiver regarding DOT medical cards expires today

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has ended a waiver put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic regarding Department of Transportation medical cards for commercial driver license holders.

First issued in March 2020, FMCSA waived the requirement under 49 CFR 391.45 that CDL holders, commercial learners permit holders, and non-CDL drivers have a medical examination and certification, provided they have proof of a valid medical certification and any required medical variance (as defined in 49 CFR 390.5T such as an exemption letter or a skill performance evaluation certificate) issued for a period of 90 days or longer and met the expiry criteria outlined in each extension.

The most recent extension that went into effect on December 1, 2021 was not extended by FMCSA and expires at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28. Drivers who do not have a current DOT medical card on file with WYDOT may have their CDL downgraded to a non-commercial license.

DOT Medical Cards can be emailed to cdl@wyo.gov.

For more information about this change, CDL requirements or other Driver Services information, contact Driver Services at (307) 777-4800, Option 4 or visit https://www.dot.state.wy.us/ driverservices

