New Board Members Join The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) at The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI)
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) at The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI), the organization that is “unMASKing the Cure for Cancer, is always looking for business and science leaders who are willing to give back. PHLBHI is grateful to announce two new members to its Board of Directors.
The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) is appointing Warren Shulman to the position of treasurer on its board of directors. Warren is the President of Valley Salt Cave in Woodland Hills. He has a wealth of experience in accounting and consulting, having worked at top accountancy firms in both Los Angeles and Cape Town spanning 30 years. He is a CPA and a member of the AICPA and the California Society of CPA’s. Warren received a Bachelor of Business Science with Honors in Finance and Distinction in Auditing and a Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting at the University of Cape Town.
PMC is also very pleased to announce the appointment of Yulia Murzaeva to the board of directors. Yulia holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Minnesota State University and graduated Summa Cum Laude. She is a managing director for GHJ’s Nonprofit Practice and has worked for the past decade providing audit, accounting and internal controls consulting services to clients. Her current focus includes serving organizations in the nonprofit and healthcare industries and leading several of the firm’s technical initiatives.
“We are delighted to appoint these dedicated and passionate individuals to the Board of Directors. Their appointments come at an important time in our research program as we strive to develop better immunotherapy treatments for cancers of the chest” said Clare Cameron, Executive Director of The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute. “Both individuals bring remarkable professional talents coupled with a deep personal commitment to helping the healthcare community.
About The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute:
The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI), a 501(c)(3) is a non-profit medical research institute established in 2002. One of the divisions, The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) is focused on the treatment and prevention of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). The exploration of innovative ideas forms the foundation of PMC’s unique research program and provides the promise of future treatment breakthroughs. PMC is dedicated to educating the public on asbestos-related diseases and informing them of their best treatment options. PMC also connects newly diagnosed patients with patients that have been through treatment and provides assistance and emotional support.
Clare Cameron
The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) is appointing Warren Shulman to the position of treasurer on its board of directors. Warren is the President of Valley Salt Cave in Woodland Hills. He has a wealth of experience in accounting and consulting, having worked at top accountancy firms in both Los Angeles and Cape Town spanning 30 years. He is a CPA and a member of the AICPA and the California Society of CPA’s. Warren received a Bachelor of Business Science with Honors in Finance and Distinction in Auditing and a Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting at the University of Cape Town.
PMC is also very pleased to announce the appointment of Yulia Murzaeva to the board of directors. Yulia holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Minnesota State University and graduated Summa Cum Laude. She is a managing director for GHJ’s Nonprofit Practice and has worked for the past decade providing audit, accounting and internal controls consulting services to clients. Her current focus includes serving organizations in the nonprofit and healthcare industries and leading several of the firm’s technical initiatives.
“We are delighted to appoint these dedicated and passionate individuals to the Board of Directors. Their appointments come at an important time in our research program as we strive to develop better immunotherapy treatments for cancers of the chest” said Clare Cameron, Executive Director of The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute. “Both individuals bring remarkable professional talents coupled with a deep personal commitment to helping the healthcare community.
About The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute:
The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI), a 501(c)(3) is a non-profit medical research institute established in 2002. One of the divisions, The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) is focused on the treatment and prevention of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). The exploration of innovative ideas forms the foundation of PMC’s unique research program and provides the promise of future treatment breakthroughs. PMC is dedicated to educating the public on asbestos-related diseases and informing them of their best treatment options. PMC also connects newly diagnosed patients with patients that have been through treatment and provides assistance and emotional support.
Clare Cameron
The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute
+1 310-478-4678
email us here