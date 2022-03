Sweden closes airspace to Russian aircraft

SWEDEN, February 28 - The Government has decided to ban Russian aircraft from Swedish airspace. An ordinance to this effect enters into force on 28 February 2022.

In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Government has decided to ban Russian aircraft from Swedish airspace.

Yesterday evening, EU foreign ministers adopted a ban on Russian aircraft landing in, taking off from and overflying EU territory. The ban enters into force on 28 February 2022.

“This flight ban aims to further isolate Russia. It is also important that the EU is continuing to demonstrate great unity,” says Minister for EU Affairs Hans Dahlgren.

The ordinance enters into force on 28 February 2022.