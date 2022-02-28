Government calls for a Russian sporting boycott

SWEDEN, February 28 - The EU has imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The Government is now calling for a boycott of sporting exchanges with Russia.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unprovoked, illegal and unjustifiable. It threatens international peace and security and is a flagrant violation of international law and a serious challenge to the European security order. The Russian political leadership bears full responsibility for this.

The Government will push for the EU to make a joint recommendation of a boycott of sporting exchanges with Russia for as long as Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine continues.

“The most important thing is that Russia’s aggression ends. If the EU decides on a sporting boycott, this may play a contributing role,” says Minister for Sport Anders Ygeman.