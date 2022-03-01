Out-of-Home Entertainment Industry Tackles Employment Crises
The stage is set for the largest event in AEI history.
Amusement Expo International offers actionable strategies to attract & retain employees.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S.A., February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The booming amusement and out-of-home entertainment industry has not only survived the past 24 months, its thrived, and, in some areas, continues to experience unprecedented year-over year growth. Although employers are hiring aggressively, the Amusement, Entertainment, and Coin-Op Industries continue to experience unprecedented hiring challenges at a time when millions of Americans remain unemployed. This issue has especially been hard felt by small arcades, family entertainment businesses, equipment distributors, amusement game manufacturers and route operators.
The Amusement Expo International (AEI) is meeting this challenge head on with a complete lineup of speakers and new ideas to improve business during its annual conference and tradeshow to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 14-17, 2022.
Beth Standlee, CEO/Founder of Trainer Tainment and Todd Maunsell, Vice President of Cinergy Entertainment will be part of a powerhouse lineup of speakers scheduled during the events “Education Day”, Tuesday, March 15th. The team will be presenting actionable, realistic solutions that employers can take NOW to reduce turnover and retain employees.
If there is ever a time and a case to deliver aggressive employment solutions in the industry, now is the perfect time to capture knowledge. Savvy entrepreneurs, manufacturers of game technologies, distributors, route operators, and more are invited to join
industry thought leaders and experts as they share strategies, experiences, and insights for new ideas on how to build and maintain a successful business in this post-pandemic world.
About AEI
The Amusement Expo International is the only conference and trade show sponsored by the industry’s leading professional associations: The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) www.coin-op.org and Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA) www.amoa.com, who represent this multi-billion-dollar industry. Throughout the three-and-a-half-day event, exhibitors and attendees alike are given top-tier access to connect to the latest innovations, decision makers and leaders representing the Out-of-Home Entertainment business.
About AAMA
The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) www.coin-op.org is an international association, representing manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and location owner/operators for the coin-operated amusement industry. Their mission is to preserve, protect and promote our industry through legislative advocacy, education, events, networking, and member programs.
About AMOA
The Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) www.amoa.com is a national trade association that promotes and strengthens the currency-operated machine industry. For more than 70 years, the Association has successfully united operators and other professionals beyond the scope of amusement machines, providing the tools and support to help businesses grow and thrive.
