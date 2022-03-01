Northpoint Asset Management Announces Promotion of Tyler Hartle to Executive Vice President
Plus, Audley Humes as Regional Manager for Florida, Anne Willey as Regional Manager for Nevada and Dana Bain as Senior Manager.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northpoint Asset Management, Inc. announced today the promotion of Tyler Hartle to Executive Vice President in Northpoint’s Executive Committee, Anne Willey as Regional Director over the State of Nevada, the addition of Audley Humes as Regional Manager over the State of Florida, and Dana J. Bain as Senior Regional Manager over Northpoint’s institutional business services.
“I’m pleased to announce Tyler’s promotion in the Company. Since joining Northpoint, he’s worked hard to help establish Northpoint as an industry leading real estate company and I think in this new position he can further the Company’s interests as well as his own leadership capacity, “ said John M. Laviter, Chairman and CEO of Northpoint.
“One of Tyler’s abilities is his innate skill to work around people’s obstacles. He always seems to maintain a professional and optimistic attitude, regardless of the challenge he or other team members working with him encounter,” Mr. Laviter continued.
Mr. Hartle entered Northpoint as a Vice President of Business Development and Recruiting in 2020. In his new role, Mr. Hartle is responsible for leading and developing new growth strategies, company-wide recruitment of new talent, business processes through customer feedback and client-expectation setting, and awareness to drive Northpoint’s capacity to achieve client real estate investment objectives.
"Sitting at the center of the real estate investment and management industry, Northpoint has proven to dramatically improve clients’ reach and financial results within their respective markets," said Mr. Hartle. "I'm thrilled to help lead the next wave of real estate ownership opportunities with our retail and institutional clients and provide the best recruitment of management teams around the country,” he continued. During Mr. Hartle’s personal time, he acts as an advisor to the Veteran community, and is an advocate for the prevention of child abuse initiatives.
Mrs. Willey, Mr. Humes, and Mr. Bain each commenced their new responsibilities on March 1st, 2022. All of them were promoted based on their excellent work ethic, team-oriented attitudes, performance and their demonstrated commitment to advance the goals of Northpoint’s business. “I look forward to watching them grow and excel. I know each personally and think the absolute world of them,” said Mr. Laviter.
About Northpoint:
Northpoint Asset Management is a Real Estate Investment and Management Company with approximately 30 offices across the US; providing services and orchestrating nearly $4 billion in real estate assets nationwide. Northpoint manages both commercial and residential real estate for thousands of clients across the US, including some of the world's largest-institutional investors.
Nicole Nokes
Northpoint Asset Management
