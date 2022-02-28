GlobalAir.com annual aviation scholarship opens for applications for 2022-23
Applications are now open for the 2022-23 Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship presented by GlobalAir.com
The GlobalAir.com Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship will provide four students $1,000 each towards their aviation training.
We are excited to be able to offer the next generation of aviation professionals the necessary means to further their educations.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GlobalAir.com Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship, which will provide four students $1,000 each towards their aviation training, is now open for applications.
— Jeffrey Carrithers
After its initial launch in 2014, a total of 30 aviation students have been awarded the scholarship, many of whom are now making a positive impact in the aviation community.
The Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship is awarded to four students enrolled in an accredited collegiate aviation program in the United States during the 2022 - 2023 school year.
Applications must include a short essay and applicants have the option to include a letter of recommendation. This essay should detail the applicant’s interest in aviation, future career path, and how they intend to complete their aviation program.
Scholarship recipients will be required to maintain a weekly blog in which they highlight their experiences with flight training, course work, and their continued participation in the aviation community.
Recipients will also have the opportunity to contribute articles to the GlobalAir.com aviation news section. Articles written by the students for the will work closely with the company’s editorial team to hone their writing skills, learn reporting techniques, and enhance their personal brand through the company’s social media platforms.
In 2021, students from St. Louis University (Grace Kane), Liberty University (Markus Jantzon), Florida Institute of Technology (Selise Askeland), and the University of North Dakota (Caroline Kelly) were selected by the GlobalAir.com scholarship committee to receive the scholarship.
These four students have contributed regularly to GlobalAir.com, writing articles that have reached thousands across the aviation industry and propelled their writing capabilities to the next level.
“We are proud to offer this scholarship program again this year as a way to support future leaders in the aviation industry,” said Jeffrey Carrithers, President and CEO of GlobalAir.com. “We are excited to be able to offer the next generation of aviation professionals the necessary means to further their educations.”
The scholarship committee is encouraging qualified and passionate aviation students to apply before the deadline of Aug. 15, 2022. Scholarship winners will be notified no later than Sept. 1 of their selection and acceptance into the program.
The application can be accessed at www.globalair.com/scholarships/
Colleges or students that would like more information about the program can contact former Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship recipient and current curator Addi Hemphill (addi.hemphill@globalair.com).
ABOUT GLOBALAIR.COM
Based at Bowman Field (KLOU) in Louisville, Kentucky, GlobalAir.com is the largest aviation resource and one of the oldest on the internet. It serves the general aviation and business aircraft communities by offering clients and online visitors a wide range of premium aircraft and aviation-related data and services. Services offered by GlobalAir.com include Aircraft For Sale, Aviation Articles, Airmail News, Airport Resource Center (ARC) that displays U.S. airport data, Aviation Business Directory, and Aviation Events all containing thousands of companies and listings. GlobalAir.com's website receives more than 300,000 unique visitors per month and has helped connect the aviation industry since 1995. GlobalAir.com's highly successful aviation magazine App "BuyPlane" has had over 57,000 downloads since its launch in late 2017.
###
Jeffrey Carrithers - GlobalAir.com
GlobalAir.com
+1 888-236-4309
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other