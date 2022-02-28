CodeBaby, Inc. announces new partner portal, enabling integrators and agencies to add CodeBaby Avatars to customer sites
Portal makes it simple to add Conversational AI to sites and webappsMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeBaby, Inc., today announced the release of its new CodeBaby Avatars Partner Portal, designed to make it fast and easy for systems integrators, contact center providers, and marketing agencies to add Conversational AI to their sites with CodeBaby’s engaging and empathetic avatars.
“The new partner portal was developed to meet the needs of customers using CodeBaby Studio, a licensed product that was discontinued a few years ago. These customers built their own experiences in education and healthcare and wanted the opportunity to use the Conversational AI and other features developed since then,” said Norrie Daroga, President of CodeBaby.
“The CodeBaby Partner Portal makes it simple for us to create engaging interfaces to help our customers in our virtual trade show settings,” said Dr. Manny Dominguez, founder and CEO of Simulocity, a CodeBaby Partner. “We can use conversations we were otherwise building to support text-based chatbots, but we get the added benefit of characters our customers really connect with.”
The new partner portal allows reseller partners to:
• Select a responsive CodeBaby Avatar character, and connect it to a Google Dialogflow conversation they have created.
• Customize gestures and screen interactions to provide more context than available through traditional Conversational AI chat interfaces.
• Deploy CodeBaby Avatars to multiple websites or web-based applications.
• Customize the css for pre-created User Interfaces or access the javascript events-based API to create custom interfaces, if needed, featuring the avatars.
“As we developed the new partner portal, we quickly realized that our partners in customer service, banking, insurance and other industries will greatly benefit from their ability to implement and edit their own customer experiences without being dependent on third party services,” Daroga said.
About CodeBaby, Inc.: The CodeBaby teams come with over 20 years of experience in animation, gaming and artificial intelligence. The company was one of the first 100 companies to commercialize IBM Watson® technology for clients such as the Veterans Administration. Currently the CodeBaby platform leverages Natural Language Processing and Synthesized voice from a variety of cloud-based platforms, offering integrations of its dynamically generated Avatars with new and existing customer conversations.
About Simulocity: Located in Orlando, Florida, Simulocity is a technology solutions firm comprised of top innovators with decades of proven results in delivering innovative and ground-breaking technologies around the globe. Simulocity develops customized simulation technologies for healthcare, education, training and events management. Their expertise is in integrating and innovating leading-edge technologies, including virtual platforms for business, virtual-reality, learning via gamification, business intelligence, combined with expert project management.
