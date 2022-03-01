Submit Release
Luxembourg Start-up SaltyLama Launches Innovative, Eco-friendly Laundry Strips in US

Conventional laundry detergent creates plastic waste and introduces harmful chemicals into the water supply. We’re proud to introduce this revolutionary, environmentally friendly new product.”
— Ben Smith, SaltyLama CEO
UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US environmentally conscious consumers now have a new laundry option with SaltyLama. The Luxembourg-based company launches its eco-friendly laundry strips – hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and made from natural ingredients.

Suitable for hot or cold washing in machines of all shapes and sizes, the lightweight concentrated strips dissolve completely and are simple to use – with just one strip needed for each load. Extra-large loads use two strips, while smaller loads only need a half strip.

“Conventional laundry detergent containers are a huge source of plastic waste, and the detergents themselves introduce phosphates, bleach, and other harmful chemicals into the water supply,” said SaltyLama CEO Ben Smith. “We’re proud to introduce this revolutionary, environmentally friendly way of helping households with their everyday needs.”

The eco-laundry strips are currently available on Amazon (with Climate Friendly Pledge, of course) in the following scents: Baby Blossom, Fresh Scent, and Fragrance Free. Packaging is minimal – a thin, compostable, comic book-sized envelope – and is Compact by Design certified. The only trace left behind is a pile of clean, fresh laundered clothes.

“Consumers can now have the confidence of buying a product that they know will work, as well as feel comfortable that they are helping the planet move towards sustainability,” Smith says. “Not only are eco-friendly detergents often more effective than old-school detergents, there’s also the added benefit of getting rid of cumbersome plastic scoops and messy bottles once and for all.”

SaltyLama’s new packaging innovation can help eliminate millions of plastic bottles from trash dumps and, because of greatly lighter transport loads, switching to eco-laundry strips can help reduce carbon emissions from delivery trucks.

For media inquiries, contact Shannon Harrell
Shannon.harrell@saltylama.com / www.saltylama.com  

Shannon Harrell
SaltyLama
+1 440-655-5247
email us here

