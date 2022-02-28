Natasha Owens Performs the National Anthem at CPAC 2022
It was such an honor to be asked to sing at CPAC 2022... I am proud to sing our national anthem on such a historic stage.” ”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian music powerhouse Natasha Owens made an appearance at CPAC 2022 in Orlando on Sunday, performing the national anthem for the largest and most influential annual gathering of conservatives in the world. Headlined by former President Donald J. Trump, the 4-day event featured appearances by a who’s who list of the conservative movement, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Candace Owens, Glenn Beck, Sen. Ted Cruz, Mike Pompeo, Ric Grenell, Pete Hegseth, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sean Spicer, Kevin Sorbo, Lee Greenwood, Dr. Ben Carson and many more.
"It was such an honor to be asked to sing at CPAC 2022,” says Owens. "I love this great country of ours and I am so thankful for the military men and women that have sacrificed so much in order for us to have freedom. May we never forget the sacrifice. I am proud to sing our national anthem on such a historic stage.”
Owens is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on her upcoming studio album, PATRIOT. Produced for Radiate Music by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin, the new album will be available everywhere in May.
"A portion of all proceeds generated by PATRIOT will go to support, pay tribute, and invest directly into our servicemen and women — and to ensure those who sacrificed for freedom are never forgotten," says Owens.
Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene with her 2016 debut, No One But You. She suddenly found herself touring as the opening act for Christian Music’s most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her 2017 follow-up, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards. In 2019, Owens signed to Radiate Music and released her third album, Warrior, followed by 2021’s Stand and Christmas Memories.
Instantly relatable, Owens has quickly resonated with listeners and has had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax and HLN, among others. She has toured with some of Christian Music’s bestselling artists, including Michael W. Smith, Kutless, JJ Weeks, Ryan Stevenson, Jason Crabb, Matthew West, 7eventh Time Down, Audio Adrenaline, Point of Grace and more, and serves as the host of the Warrior Event women’s conferences nationwide.
For more information, visit her official website at http://natashaowensmusic.com.
