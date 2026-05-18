The Last Mile Retail Awards Set for May 20th at Four Seasons Nashville

This Tuesday, we’re celebrating the organizations that aren’t just meeting expectations, but exceeding them through innovation, efficiency, and a relentless focus on the end consumer.” — Arelis Bonilla, Founder of the Last Mile Retail Awards

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the event just days away, the Last Mile Retail Awards are set to light up Music City on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville. This highly anticipated gathering will honor the companies, technologies, and visionary leaders transforming the critical “last mile” of retail — where brands win or lose their customers.Now in its second year, the awards continue to spotlight innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric strategies shaping the future of retail fulfillment and delivery. From same-day delivery solutions to omnichannel integration and AI-driven logistics, the program recognizes the companies setting new benchmarks in speed, convenience, and reliability.“The last mile is where brands either win or lose the customer,” said Arelis Bonilla, Founder & President of Aria Logistics and Founder of the Last Mile Retail Awards. “This Tuesday, we’re celebrating the organizations that aren’t just meeting expectations, but exceeding them through innovation, efficiency, and a relentless focus on the end consumer.”Event Highlights Include:* Red carpet arrival* Cocktail reception and high-level networking* Seated dinner experience* Live awards ceremony honoring top innovators in retail and logistics* Live entertainmentWinners will be announced live at the awards ceremony, with additional coverage and highlights shared across industry media and digital platforms.For more information, visit: www.lastmileretailawards.com Media Opportunities: Limited press credentials and on-site coverage opportunities are still available. Email brian@nashvillepublicity.com to arrange attendance, interviews with organizers, or exclusive event access.

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