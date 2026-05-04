Amy Grant Reflects on Faith, Music & Legacy in Record-Setting CCM Magazine Cover Story

Amy Grant isn’t just part of CCM Magazine history, she helped create the foundation of it.” — Logan Sekulow, CCM Magazine Publisher and Co-Editor

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCM Magazine is pleased to announce that global music icon Amy Grant will grace the cover of its May 2026 issue, marking a historic milestone in Contemporary Christian Music. With this latest appearance, Grant officially sets the record for the most cover stories in CCM Magazine history.The May edition of Cover Story, by co-editor Logan Sekulow, captures a one-on-one conversation with Grant as she promotes her first new album in over a decade, "The Me That Remains," arriving May 8, 2026. Expanding beyond a traditional print feature, the story also lives as a visual episode, bringing the conversation, performances, and artistry to life on screen. The record marks a return to her singer-songwriter roots, blending reflective, deeply personal themes with the warmth and accessibility that have defined her career.Referencing her very first CCM cover in 1979, Grant shared: “My first CCM cover was on newspaper print!”The interview reveals a grounded, unassuming artist who views music-making as a rediscovery rather than a calculated move. “On any journey, you’re led by curiosity… but I think most of us return to what we loved at the beginning,” Grant reflects. She adds, “I just rediscovered how magical it feels to make music. You sort of play your little version of a song, and then all these great studio players bring their lifetime of expertise to it and it blooms. The song emerges so much more than it started out—and that’s always magical, no matter how old you are.”The story also highlights Grant’s recent health challenges, including open-heart surgery and a traumatic brain injury from a biking accident, and how those experiences shaped the album without turning it into a spectacle. It also touches on her enduring faith, longstanding friendships (including her collaboration with Michael W. Smith on the track “The Saint”), and the shared history she feels with her audience, many of whom have followed her for decades.The May rollout will include exclusive content across CCM’s platforms, including today's cover reveal, the longform cover story and video interview (May 6), and exclusive performance videos filmed at CCM: "Me That Remains," Beautiful Lone Companion," and "Baby Baby" — available on CCMMagazine.com and the CCM Magazine YouTube channel (May 6).Says Logan Sekulow: “Amy Grant isn’t just part of CCM Magazine history, she helped create the foundation of it. To have her back with new music and to feature her again on our cover is both a full-circle moment and a reminder that her voice still matters right now. CCM will always celebrate the artists and songs that continue to shape the soundtrack of our lives.”Says co-editor Amanda Sekulow: “This was such a meaningful milestone to capture. As Amy breaks the record for the most CCM Magazine covers, we wanted the visuals to rise to that moment. It’s our most unique stylistic approach yet, with each piece, the performances, the interview, the cover, living in its own visual space. Each setting reflects the quiet confidence of where she is today.”About CCM Magazine: With each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media. Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow as of August 2025, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts, and exclusive content for today’s Christian music audience. For more information, visit www.CCMmagazine.com About Amy Grant: Amy Grant's career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. With three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums, her total career album sales have exceeded 30 million and over 1 billion global streams. Grant’s chart success has been consistent throughout her career with six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers.In addition to her six GRAMMYAwards, Grant has earned 26 GMA Dove Awards (including four Artist of the Year Awards) and has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Music City Walk of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Conventional wisdom has it that Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map becoming the first Contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts and the first to perform at the GRAMMYAwards. With that, her legacy as one of the most influential artists of the past four decades is assured. ​ In 2022, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts included Grant as one of their five distinguished Honorees to receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Grant continues to actively tour each year playing 70+ solo shows in addition to the annual Christmas At The Ryman residency with Vince Gill which celebrated over 100 headline shows at the Ryman, the first co-headliners to mark this incredible milestone. ​In the spring of 2026, Grant will release her first new album of new music in over a decade entitled “The Me That Remains” dropping May 8, 2026. ​ Produced by legendary Mac McAnally, this very personal album is a journey through themes of healing, human & spiritual connection, unity, & hope. The album features collaborations with guest artists Ruby Amanfu & Vince Gill along with co-writing partners Jon Foreman (Switchfoot), Tom Douglas, Mike Reid, Mac McAnally and more. The title song reflects Amy’s journey over the last few years overcoming heart surgery and a bike accident that nearly took her life. Amy’s music always looks through a lens of hope & faith while probing the human condition with honest commentary inviting a conversation. ​ “The Me That Remains” album sounds and reads somewhat like a ‘life manual’ written from the perspective of an artist that has lived through it all, knows who she is as an artist and human, and as Amy has said, ‘I want to be present for whatever emerges in my time’. The story is not over; it is just the beginning of new chapters to come.###Cover Photographer / Layout Design: Alicia St Gelais​Director of Photography: Patrick Johnson

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