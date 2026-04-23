The Last Mile Retail Awards to Return to Nashville, Honoring Excellence in Final-Mile Innovation and Customer Experience

These awards highlight the organizations that are not only meeting rising expectations, but exceeding them through innovation, efficiency, and a relentless focus on the end consumer.” — Arelis Bonilla, Founder of the Last Mile Retail Awards

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Last Mile Retail Awards are set to return to Music City, celebrating the companies, technologies, and leaders redefining the final step, or "last mile," of the retail journey. Taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville on May 20, 2026, the awards program continues to spotlight innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric strategies shaping the future of retail fulfillment and delivery.Bringing together top executives, brands, and solution providers from across the retail ecosystem, the Last Mile Retail Awards recognize standout achievements across a wide range of categories, from logistics and supply chain innovation to in-store pickup, e-commerce fulfillment, and emerging technologies enhancing the customer experience.“The last mile is where brands either win or lose the customer,” said Arelis Bonilla, Founder & President of Aria Logistics and Founder of the Last Mile Retail Awards. “These awards highlight the organizations that are not only meeting rising expectations, but exceeding them through innovation, efficiency, and a relentless focus on the end consumer.”The 2026 program builds on the momentum of its inaugural year, expanding categories and participation to reflect the rapid evolution of retail and fulfillment. From same-day delivery solutions to omnichannel integration and AI-driven logistics, the Last Mile Retail Awards aim to recognize the companies setting new benchmarks in speed, convenience, and reliability.In addition to honoring winners, the Nashville event will offer valuable networking opportunities, industry insights, and a platform for collaboration among retailers, brands, and technology providers.Event Experience Highlights Include:* Red carpet arrival* Cocktail reception and networking with industry leaders* Seated dinner experience* Live awards presentation honoring top innovators in retail and logistics* Live entertainmentWinners will be announced live at the awards ceremony, with additional coverage and highlights shared across industry media and digital platforms.For more information, including finalist announcements and event details, visit: www.lastmileretailawards.com

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