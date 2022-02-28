Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - March
Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 19,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in March. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
Nampa Subregion
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Kleiner Pond
|
Feb 28-Mar 4
|
450
|
Mariposa Pond
|
Feb 28-Mar 4
|
125
|
Riverside Pond
|
Feb 28-Mar 4
|
600
|
Payette Greenway Pond
|
Feb 28-Mar 4
|
550
|
Weiser Community Pond
|
Feb 28-Mar 4
|
500
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Feb 28-Mar 4
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Feb 28-Mar 4
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Feb 28-Mar 4
|
100
|
Crane Falls Reservoir
|
Feb 28-Mar 4
|
1,200
|
Settlers Park Pond
|
Mar 7-11
|
125
|
McDevitt Pond
|
Mar 7-11
|
450
|
Dick Knox Pond
|
Mar 7-11
|
800
|
Eds Pond
|
Mar 7-11
|
200
|
Sawyers Pond
|
Mar 7-11
|
500
|
Boise River (Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam)
|
Mar 7-11
|
720
|
Boise River (Middleton to Eagle Rd)
|
Mar 7-11
|
720
|
Star City Pond West
|
Mar 7-11
|
300
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Mar 7-11
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Mar 7-11
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Mar 7-11
|
100
|
Wilson Creek
|
Mar 7-11
|
350
|
Kleiner Pond
|
Mar 14-18
|
450
|
Mariposa Pond
|
Mar 14-18
|
125
|
McDevitt Pond
|
Mar 14-18
|
600
|
Caldwell Rotary Pond
|
Mar 14-18
|
900
|
Indian Creek (Caldwell)
|
Mar 14-18
|
250
|
Duff Lane Pond
|
Mar 14-18
|
325
|
Eagle Island Park Pond
|
Mar 14-18
|
450
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Mar 14-18
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Mar 14-18
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Mar 14-18
|
100
|
Marsing Pond
|
Mar 14-18
|
550
|
Esther Simplot Pond
|
Mar 21-25
|
600
|
Parkcenter Pond
|
Mar 21-25
|
700
|
Williams Park Pond
|
Mar 21-25
|
450
|
Settlers Park Pond
|
Mar 21-25
|
125
|
McDevitt Pond
|
Mar 21-25
|
450
|
Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond
|
Mar 21-25
|
650
|
Boise River (Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam)
|
Mar 21-25
|
720
|
Boise River (Middleton to Eagle Rd)
|
Mar 21-25
|
720
|
Star City Pond West
|
Mar 21-25
|
300
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Mar 21-25
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Mar 21-25
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Mar 21-25
|
100
|
Wilson Creek
|
Mar 21-25
|
350
|
Indian Creek (Kuna)
|
Mar 28-Apr 1
|
250
|
Legacy Park Pond
|
Mar 28-Apr 1
|
350
|
Nicholson Park Pond
|
Mar 28-Apr 1
|
400
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Mar 28-Apr 1
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Mar 28-Apr 1
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Mar 28-Apr 1
|
100
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.