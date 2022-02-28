Submit Release
Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - March

 

Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 19,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in March. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Kleiner Pond

Feb 28-Mar 4

450

Mariposa Pond

Feb 28-Mar 4

125

Riverside Pond

Feb 28-Mar 4

600

Payette Greenway Pond

Feb 28-Mar 4

550

Weiser Community Pond

Feb 28-Mar 4

500

Wilson Springs North Pond

Feb 28-Mar 4

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Feb 28-Mar 4

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Feb 28-Mar 4

100

Crane Falls Reservoir

Feb 28-Mar 4

1,200

Settlers Park Pond

Mar 7-11

125

McDevitt Pond

Mar 7-11

450

Dick Knox Pond

Mar 7-11

800

Eds Pond

Mar 7-11

200

Sawyers Pond

Mar 7-11

500

Boise River (Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam)

Mar 7-11

720

Boise River (Middleton to Eagle Rd)

Mar 7-11

720

Star City Pond West

Mar 7-11

300

Wilson Springs North Pond

Mar 7-11

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Mar 7-11

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Mar 7-11

100

Wilson Creek

Mar 7-11

350

Kleiner Pond

Mar 14-18

450

Mariposa Pond

Mar 14-18

125

McDevitt Pond

Mar 14-18

600

Caldwell Rotary Pond

Mar 14-18

900

Indian Creek (Caldwell)

Mar 14-18

250

Duff Lane Pond

Mar 14-18

325

Eagle Island Park Pond

Mar 14-18

450

Wilson Springs North Pond

Mar 14-18

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Mar 14-18

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Mar 14-18

100

Marsing Pond

Mar 14-18

550

Esther Simplot Pond

Mar 21-25

600

Parkcenter Pond

Mar 21-25

700

Williams Park Pond

Mar 21-25

450

Settlers Park Pond

Mar 21-25

125

McDevitt Pond

Mar 21-25

450

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond

Mar 21-25

650

Boise River (Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam)

Mar 21-25

720

Boise River (Middleton to Eagle Rd)

Mar 21-25

720

Star City Pond West

Mar 21-25

300

Wilson Springs North Pond

Mar 21-25

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Mar 21-25

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Mar 21-25

100

Wilson Creek

Mar 21-25

350

Indian Creek (Kuna)

Mar 28-Apr 1

250

Legacy Park Pond

Mar 28-Apr 1

350

Nicholson Park Pond

Mar 28-Apr 1

400

Wilson Springs North Pond

Mar 28-Apr 1

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Mar 28-Apr 1

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Mar 28-Apr 1

100

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - March

