Troop F Weekly Report 02-21 to 02-27-22

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 2/21/2022

Town: VAN BUREN

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy responded to assist the Maine Forest Service with a female that had a warrant for her arrest out of Cumberland County. The Forest Rangers were investigating an illegal dumping case and learned that a female that was at the residence had an active arrest warrant for felony fraud. The Rangers left the residence and later advised that the female was in a vehicle traveling south towards Caribou. Tr. Roy eventually located the vehicle and placed the woman under arrest. The woman was transported to Aroostook County Jail.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/22/2022

Town: madawaska

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was on rural patrol in the town of Madawaska when he observed a male driving a vehicle that he believed was suspended. Tr. Desrosier conducted a driver’s license query through the Houlton RCC, and they confirmed that the man was currently under suspension. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop in a local gas station and spoke with the man. Tr. Desrosier issued the man a summons for Operating After Suspension. The man parked the vehicle in the parking lot and made arrangements for a licensed driver to remove the vehicle.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 2/22/2022

Town: littleton

Trooper: Tr. Rider

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was driving on the Foster Rd. in Littleton when he observed a man that was outside of his residence that he knew had active warrants for assault on medical care provider out of Penobscot County. Tr. Rider has attempted to make contact with the man in the past, but he would never come to the door. Tr. Rider pulled into the residence and placed the man under arrest. The man was transported to the Penobscot County Jail.

Incident Type: OUI - Drugs

Date: 2/22/2022

Town: new sweden

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting rural patrol in the town of New Sweden when he observed a vehicle parked on the Larson Rd. that was blocking both lanes of travel. Tr. Roy observed that the man was passed out behind the wheel and had indications that the man may have been using drugs. Tr. Roy made contact with the man who appeared to be impaired. Tr. Roy conducted field sobriety tests and placed the man under arrest and transported him to Caribou Police Department for an Intoxilyzer test. Tr. Desrosier responded to Caribou P.D. to assist with conducting a drug evaluation on the man. The man refused to cooperate with the drug evaluation and was issued a summons for OUI and was released on bail conditions.

Incident Type: ASSIST federal AGENCY

Date: 2/26/2022

Town: HODGDON

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay and Tr. Rider assisted US Border Patrol with a call on the US and Canadian border in Hodgdon. USBP could see a large number of people gathering at the border. Tr. Rider and Tr. Castonguay arrived on scene and spoke with the group of people. They learned that the people were from Pennsylvania and were meeting their family who live in Canada because they haven’t seen them due to COVID. The case was turned over to USBP.

Incident Type: escort

Date: 2/26/2022

Town: dyer brook

Trooper: Tr. Castonguay

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay escorted the Southern Aroostook High School basketball teams through the town of Island Falls and Dyer Brook after the basketball tournament in Bangor.

Incident Type: ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Date: 2/26/2022

Town: ludlow

Trooper: Tr. Castonguay

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay assisted Wells P.D. with conducting a wellbeing check for a man whose vehicle was found on the turnpike where two subjects left the vehicle and then stole another vehicle from their town. The registered owner was located by Tr. Castonguay who stated that his vehicle was at a garage in Houlton for sale and had been there for approximately a month. The man had no idea why his vehicle was in Wells. Tr. Castonguay is working on notifying the garage owner about the stolen vehicle. Tr. Castonguay has since learned that the two individuals were involved in a pursuit by Massachusetts State Police and the man was taken into custody after a foot chase. The woman was able to get away, but her identification is known.

Incident Type: ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Date: 2/26/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: tr. rider & tr. castonguay

Brief Synopsis: Houlton P.D. requested assistance with a suspected commercial burglary in Houlton. HPD had received a call reporting that two people entered the business, but the lights were not on. Their units were tied up with an arrest and could not respond. Tr. Rider and Tr. Castonguay arrived and could hear two people talking inside the building. The two men walked out of the business. Once the men were identified, it was determined that one of the men was the business owner’s son and he had a key. He was showing his friend the business.

Incident Type: CRIMINAL SPEED

Date: 2/27/2022

Town: monticello

Trooper: Tr. Kilcollins

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Kilcollins was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Monticello when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Tr. Kilcollins locked the vehicle’s speed at 68 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. The operator admitted to knowing that the speed limit was reduced through that area but wasn’t paying attention. Tr. Kilcollins issued the driver a criminal summons for exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 2/23/2022

Town: Wallagrass

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin was made aware of a male subject in Wallagrass with a no bail warrant that stemmed from male not following his conditions of release. Tr. Martin and Tr. Levesque went to the man’s address and located him. Tr. Martin arrested the man without incident, and he was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

Incident Type: ASSAULT

Date: 2/23/2022

Town: Grand Isle

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin responded to a local store in Grand Isle for a report of an assault between two local men. Tr. Martin interviewed witnesses, the two men and observed video footage of the incident. One man sustained minor injuries from the fight. Tr. Martin determined that the men pulled into the parking lot after a road rage incident and a fight ensued. Tr. Martin issued both men a warning for disorderly conduct.

Incident Type: Traffic arrest

Date: 2/22/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was traveling on the Ludlow Road in Houlton when he observed an SUV fail to stop at a stop sign. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop and found that the operator’s license had expired in 2020 and the vehicle’s registration had expired a year ago as well as numerous other motor vehicle defects. Tr. Cotton issued the local woman a criminal summons for the expired license and a warning for the other violations.

Incident Type: False attachment/ OAR

Date: 2/22/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was sitting in a parking lot on Route 2 in Houlton when he observed a vehicle with numerous defects traveling South on Route 2. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop and observed the vehicle try to avoid him after pulling into a driveway. Tr. Cotton identified the operator as a Haynesville man who he knew had a revoked license. Further investigation revealed that the vehicles plates were falsely attached. Tr. Cotton summonsed the man for the false attachment and operating after habitual offender revocation. The vehicle was towed from the scene and Tr. Cotton gave the man a ride to his place of work in New Limerick.

Incident Type: Training

Date: 2/25/2022

Town: Vassalboro

Trooper: Tr. Merchant

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant completed two weeks of DRE training at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and passed her final exam in the 98th percentile.

Incident Type: oral boards

Date: 2/25/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant participated in an applicant oral board at the Troop F Barracks.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 2/26/2022

Town: mount chase

Trooper: tr. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier received a theft report from a man who advised he had left his snowmobile helmet on a bench at the Shin Pond Village. When the victim returned, his helmet was gone, and another was in its place. The victim valued the helmet at $600. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: funeral

Date: 2/26/2022

Town: limestone

Trooper: sgt. haines