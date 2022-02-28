# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

02-20-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard responded to Hancock for a report of disorderly conduct. As a result of the investigation the subject was issued a warning for disorderly conduct.

02-24-22

Trooper Travis Chapman investigated a probation violation. As a result of the investigation Stephen Strout (48) of Hancock was arrested. Sergeant Gavin Endre and Trooper Jarid Leonard assisted.

02-26-22

Trooper Owen Reed responded to a family fight complaint in Deer Isle. This was found to be verbal only in nature and they were separated for the night. Marine Patrol assisted.

Trooper Keith York arrested Nathan Moffett (45) of Robbinston, for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol after coming across a vehicle off the road in Alexander. Sergeant Jeff Ingemi assisted.