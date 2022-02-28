Mr. Favourite Plans to Introduce its Plantain Chips to American Consumers
The main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is green plantains, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
American consumers realize that sugar-riddled snacks are unhealthy, which is why Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the perfect snack for the post-pandemic era.
Mr. Favourite Will Highlight its Healthy Plantain Chips at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program” in March
Mr. Favourite, a Canadian health and wellness company, plans to launch its Plantain Chips in America in the coming months.
— Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite
“We recently decided to roll out Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, which are already popular in Canada, to American consumers,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite. “We have been laying the groundwork by having a marketing campaign and getting everything ready for American retailers to sell our chips.”
Paulose said the product launch coincides with ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program” next month.
ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains. This year participants include buyers from Walgreens, CVS Health, GNC, and Amazon.
“Our team in America has already been reaching out to retailers, but at ECRM they will meet retail buyers from dozens of large and small chains,” Paulose said. “We want to emphasize that our chips are healthy alternatives to many snacks on the market plus we only use three basic ingredients – green plantains, canola oil, and salt.”
The major ingredient is Plantains, which is a cousin to the banana and is often called a “superfood” because it's rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. In addition to fiber, plantains are a good source of Potassium, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Magnesium
“Society is moving away from foods with a lot of added sugar,” Paulous said, adding that Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips does not have added sugar. “Consumers are turning to healthier alternatives, which mainstream grocers are placing on their shelves. Many healthy products used to be found only in health stores.”
Paulose said he is looking forward to the reaction of retail buyers when they get to taste Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, which come in three flavors – original plantain, sour cream and onion, and garlic. The chips are also sugar-free, 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free.
“We are excited that our team in the U.S. will meet with retail buyers this month,” Paulose said. “ECRM is a great place to start our rollout.”
Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips will soon be available on OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website.
For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.
