Civil Rights descendant Zondwa Mandela joins IndyGeneUS Health Impact Advisory Board

IndyGeneUS Health Group announces the expansion of its Impact Advisory Board (IAB) with the grandson of Nelson and Winnie Mandela.

We understand the impact of addressing global health pandemics and the unified efforts it will take to eradicate health disparities in our communities.”
— Yusuf Henriques, Founder & CEO
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Black History Month comes to a close, IndyGeneus Health expands our Impact Advisory Board by adding civil rights descendant Zondwa Mandela, Chairman of Mandela Legacy and grandson of Nelson and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

IndyGeneUS Health, a digital health company on a mission to improve the health outcomes and quality of life of underserved populations is capturing the voices of biopic leaders like Nelson Mandela to raise awareness of health equity and the importance of precision care.

“Driving global precision care is an interest that Zondwa and I both share,” said Yusuf Henriques, Founder & CEO of IndyGeneUS Health. “We understand the impact of addressing global health pandemics and the unified efforts it will take to eradicate health disparities in our communities.”

Zondwa Mandela is the Chairman of the Mandela Legacy Foundation. For more than 10 years, Mandela Legacy's mission has been to develop solutions and partnerships that can improve the lives of South Africans. Right now, the need has never been greater.

“As the grandson of Nelson and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, I have inherited the responsibility of continuing my grandparents' lifelong pursuit of equality, human rights, equal opportunity and social justice,” said Mandela. The Mandela Legacy Foundation was created to carry on these ideals and is charged with continuing to fight for these beliefs.

At IndyGeneUS Health, we believe access to effective healthcare is a human right, and health inequities shouldn’t exist. We are striving to provide free healthcare to a billion people by 2030. Learn more about IndyGeneUS Health Group at https://indygeneus.health

#byusforall #fortheculture #healthdisparities #healthequity #lifesciences #blackhealthmatters #womenshealth #veteranshealth

