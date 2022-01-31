IndyGeneUS Health strengthens its Impact Advisory Board with Dr. Kameron Matthews and Dr. Adaeze Enekwechi
IndyGeneUS Health has a laudable vision. I'm happy to help actualize a world where access to healthcare isn't limited by race, gender or ethnicity."
IndyGeneUS Health, a digital health company on a mission to improve the health outcomes and quality of life of underserved populations, today announced the appointment of Kameron Matthews, MD, JD, FAAFP, the Former Chief Medical Officer of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), and Adaeze Enekwechi, PhD, MPP, the former White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Health Director during the Obama Administration, to its Impact Advisory Board (IAB).
“These exceptionally qualified health and policy experts will ensure that IndyGeneUS Health is positioned to achieve meaningful health and policy impact now and in the future,” said IndyGeneUS Health Founder & President, Michael Akinyele. “I’ve collaborated with Drs. Matthews and Enekwechi in the past. They are the real deal. Our entire team is honored and humbled they decided to support the By Us For All movement and join our Impact Advisory Board.”
Dr. Matthews is the Chief Health Officer of Cityblock Health, a value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid, dually-eligible, and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries and the co-founder of Tour for Diversity in Medicine, a non-profit organization that seeks to educate, inspire and cultivate future physicians, dentists and pharmacists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. Previously as the Chief Medical Officer of the VHA, she led complex and distributed medical management models across a national footprint and drove efforts to further transform care delivery and the patient experience for more than nine million veterans and their families. “I remain passionate and committed to eliminating health disparities and improving health outcomes of underserved populations,” said Dr. Matthews. “As the ongoing pandemic continues to disproportionately impact underserved populations, I look forward to helping fulfill the mission of IndyGeneUS Health.”
Dr. Enekwechi is an Operating Partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson and Stowe (WCAS), a healthcare and technology private equity firm in New York. She focuses on healthcare investments and creating value in entities across the continuum of care. She is also an Executive-in-Residence at The Health Management Academy (HMA). As the Associate Director for Health Programs at the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) under President Obama, she led policy, management, and regulatory oversight for over $1 trillion in spending across all federal health agencies and programs, and accelerated the transition to value-based care. “IndyGeneUS Health has a laudable vision to address health disparities and improve the lives of underserved people worldwide,'' said Dr Enekwechi. “I’m happy to support this mission and help actualize a world where access to healthcare isn’t limited by race, gender or ethnicity.”
At IndyGeneUS Health we believe access to effective healthcare is a human right, and health inequities shouldn’t exist. We are on a mission to advance health equity and provide free healthcare to a billion people by 2030. Learn more about IndyGeneUS Health Group at https://indygeneus.health and receive a free health risk assessment at https://webapp.byusforall.com/
