IndyGeneUs Health expands its Impact Advisory Board with the addition of the “Black Fetus Guy” Chidiebere Ibe

A banner image of Chidi Ibe, an illustrator

Medical image of a little brown girl

Illustration from Chidiebere Ibe

IndyGeneUS Health Group announces the expansion of its Impact Advisory Board (IAB) with the medical illustrator known for the viral image of the Black fetus.

I started my career advocating for Black people in the medical field via creating ethnically diverse medical illustrations. I'm happy to put my energy behind the cause.”
— Chidiebere Ibe
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyGeneUS Health, a digital health company on a mission to improve the health outcomes and quality of life of underserved populations, today announced the appointment of Chidiebere Ibe, a Forbes Featured Medical Illustrator and Chief Medical Illustrator at Journal of Global Neurosurgery to its Impact Advisory Board (IAB).

"I started my career advocating for Black people in the medical field via creating ethnically diverse medical illustrations. We are here and that visual representation is important and we need to be reflected too, said Chidiebere Ibe, "IndyGeneUS Health is working to ensure underrepresented populations get the attention they deserve. I'm happy to put my energy behind the cause."

The team is excited for this new addition. “Diversity, inclusion and culturally competent representation and engagement are central to IndyGeneUs Health’s approach to pursuing its mission of providing free healthcare to a billion people by 2030.” said IndyGeneUS Health Founder & President, Michael Akinyele. “We are impressed by the impact Chidi has accomplished with his illustrations so early in his career and excited to have his perspective as we seek to elevate the representation of underserved communities across multiple media formats as we seek to help build a fairer, more equitable society.

Chidiebere is the Creative Director at the Association of Future African Neurosurgeons (AFAN), Young Continental Association of African Neurosurgical Societies (YCAANS) and Creative Director and Chief Medical Illustrator of the Journal of Global Neurosurgery. He is also a Junior Committee Member-World Federation of Neurosurgeons - Global Neurosurgery. Chidiebere Ibe is passionate about contemporary illustrations of black patients. He has worked assiduously to promote the use of black skin medical illustration in medical textbooks and public health materials, this has afforded him the opportunity to be featured in WebMD/Medscape, Maryland Neurosurgery and Globalscalpels podcast and other reputable institutions globally. He hopes to pursue a career in pediatric neurosurgery and establish an association for Black illustrators.

In July 2020, Chidiebere began drawing medical illustrations with Black people as subjects in response to the use of White subjects in the vast majority of such illustrations, hoping to promote diversity in the illustrations used by the medical textbooks used in medical training, and noting that "many conditions and signs look different based on the patient’s skin color, therefore Black skin should be equally represented. He has illustrated various medical subjects including a fetus in a womb and eczema.

At IndyGeneUS Health we are on a mission to engage underserved populations, increase awareness about health disparities, improve health literacy, provide access to resources and tools, as well as connect patients to culturally competent care to improve their health outcomes and quality of life. By Us For All is a campaign to engage underserved people worldwide on their health journey while providing affordable access to solutions and support. We are delighted to provide everyone with a free personalized health risk assessment at www.byusforall.com.
Learn more about IndyGeneUS Health Group, Inc. by visiting www.indygeneus.health

CBS News Story on Chidiebere Ibe

