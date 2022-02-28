Caring For Others, Inc. Recognized as One of Atlanta’s Fastest-Growing Organizations
Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter Award given to Atlanta’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies
Caring For Others is honored that our hard work is being recognized and we believe in our teams’ commitment to helping improve the lives of those suffering in our community and around the world.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 working to eradicate poverty, is proud to announce that it was named one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing companies by the “Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2022 Pacesetter Awards.” The 27th Annual Pacesetter Awards recognize privately held companies in metro Atlanta that have shown significant growth over the past two years.
“Caring For Others is honored that our hard work is being recognized and we believe in our teams’ commitment to helping improve the lives of those suffering in our community and around the world,” said Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “We are grateful to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the entire Caring For Others team and to Atlanta which we are proud to call home.”
This recognition comes after a year of record-setting growth for Caring For Others, including the opening of its new 50,000 square foot food bank, one of the largest Black-owned food banks in the southeast. In 2021 alone, Caring For Others distributed over 2.6 million pounds of food, assisted over 86,000 households including 6,250 families overseas and 7,500 families impacted by disasters.
Efforts in 2022 are already underway to further the Caring for Others mission to eradicate poverty by announcing the International Poverty Forum https://caring4others.org/internationalpovertyforum/. Headlining speakers include Christian music icon Amy Grant, Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, for the third annual International Poverty Forum and the event is taking place on March 4th, 2022 at Porsche of North America Headquarters in Atlanta.
Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. The non-profit offers nine signature programs, ranging from sending a Convoy of Care to areas struck by disaster to creating International Microeconomic Centers.
On April 28, the Atlanta Business Chronicle will hold an award ceremony to rank the nominated companies. For more information on Caring For Others and its mission, please visit caring4other.org. For more information on the 27th Annual Pacesetter Awards, the honorees and to attend the virtual award ceremony, please visit www.bizjournals.com.
