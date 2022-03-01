Trails Carolina Launching the 2022 Alumni Family Support Program
LAKE TOXAWAY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Carolina-based Trails Carolina, a wilderness therapy program, is starting the alumni Family Support Program for 2022. This program is meant to continue the support and education for parents after their child attends Trails Carolina.
After receiving so much new education, retaining that education and hitting the ground running back home in their school can seem like a tricky process.
Trails Carolina understands the importance of continuing to support families after they leave wilderness therapy. Our family program helps to lay a solid foundation for success after the wilderness, but continued engagement in an alumni community can be helpful.
Different coaches and therapists will headline the support program at Trails Carolina Wilderness Therapy. There are training opportunities and yoga and mindfulness classes readily available in 2022. Right now, the four scheduled options are:
March 2nd - Tips for Finishing the School Year Strong
Once the weather breaks a bit in the spring, students start to look forward to the end of the school year. Before there’s a break for the summer, finishing the school year strong makes a big difference.
May 4th - Staying Engaged During the Summer
The summer months are challenging for students at any age. After learning for months and months during the school year, they can lose some of that knowledge in a short time. This is a way to help eliminate that loss of knowledge by encouraging engagement during the summer. The goal is not to make it like school but to stay sharp on crucial topics.
August 10th - Creating Healthy Habits Around School
Having healthy habits will make life easier for students. Meaning getting regular exercise, eating the right way, making time for studying, and so much more. When returning home, it’s tempting for students to fall out of all the healthy habits they created at Trails Carolina.
The best time to reassess healthy habits is at the start of a new school year. That’s what makes the train in August so crucial. This might be the first time a student returns to their old school, post-Trails Carolina.
November 2nd - Presence Over Perfection
There is immense importance for families simply in showing up for each other in different situations. Often families worry about being perfect, this talk will help to reframe the importance of simply being present in moments with your children.
Trails Carolina hopes that feedback for everything they provide will only receive better marks in the future. The program already receives high marks from reviewers and independent studies online.
In an independent survey of Trails Carolina alumni and their families done by the University of Arkansas, 92% of families cited noticeable improvements in behavior by their high school-aged child within one year of graduation. You can find all of the details of that study on their website.
Thomas Edwards
After receiving so much new education, retaining that education and hitting the ground running back home in their school can seem like a tricky process.
Trails Carolina understands the importance of continuing to support families after they leave wilderness therapy. Our family program helps to lay a solid foundation for success after the wilderness, but continued engagement in an alumni community can be helpful.
Different coaches and therapists will headline the support program at Trails Carolina Wilderness Therapy. There are training opportunities and yoga and mindfulness classes readily available in 2022. Right now, the four scheduled options are:
March 2nd - Tips for Finishing the School Year Strong
Once the weather breaks a bit in the spring, students start to look forward to the end of the school year. Before there’s a break for the summer, finishing the school year strong makes a big difference.
May 4th - Staying Engaged During the Summer
The summer months are challenging for students at any age. After learning for months and months during the school year, they can lose some of that knowledge in a short time. This is a way to help eliminate that loss of knowledge by encouraging engagement during the summer. The goal is not to make it like school but to stay sharp on crucial topics.
August 10th - Creating Healthy Habits Around School
Having healthy habits will make life easier for students. Meaning getting regular exercise, eating the right way, making time for studying, and so much more. When returning home, it’s tempting for students to fall out of all the healthy habits they created at Trails Carolina.
The best time to reassess healthy habits is at the start of a new school year. That’s what makes the train in August so crucial. This might be the first time a student returns to their old school, post-Trails Carolina.
November 2nd - Presence Over Perfection
There is immense importance for families simply in showing up for each other in different situations. Often families worry about being perfect, this talk will help to reframe the importance of simply being present in moments with your children.
Trails Carolina hopes that feedback for everything they provide will only receive better marks in the future. The program already receives high marks from reviewers and independent studies online.
In an independent survey of Trails Carolina alumni and their families done by the University of Arkansas, 92% of families cited noticeable improvements in behavior by their high school-aged child within one year of graduation. You can find all of the details of that study on their website.
Thomas Edwards
Helping Hands News
email us here