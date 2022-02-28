BBN Adds a New APAC Strategic Partner
ProPlus Data to enhance BBN’s Strategic Insights service offering
The ProPlus Data team are extremely proficient at taking unstructured data sets and turning them into actionable profiles to give sales and marketing teams granular insights. ”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBN, the world’s B2B agency, announced today it has added a new service provider, India-based ProPlus Data, to its Strategic Partner line-up.
— Annette Fernandes-Poyser, BBN Executive Director
"We are pleased to add ProPlus Data to our Partnership,” said Annette Fernandes-Poyser, BBN Executive Director. “Amit Chatterjee and his team are extremely proficient at taking unstructured data sets and turning them into actionable profiles to give sales and marketing teams granular insights. Couple this with BBN’s current Strategic Insights, and we believe our offering will grow to become unrivalled.”
ProPlus Data brings an additional capability to BBN’s in-depth research offering that provides data and market intelligence for go-to-market initiatives, and thus provides B2B companies a better way to analyze markets, and their target prospects. ProPlus Data offer some of the most comprehensive profiling capabilities in the industry and have the capacity to index billions of unstructured documents each day--producing a detailed census of the personas, social media profiles, tech profiles etc. that sales and marketing teams need to better understand their targets.
“I had been a part of BBN previously in my career and it was such a great growth experience for both the company and my team,” said Amit Chatterjee, Founder and CEO, ProPlus Data. “We started ProPlus during the pandemic and always knew we wanted to quickly scale. To do that, we needed to show we could extend our presence outside our immediate geographical borders and BBN definitely helps us do that.”
ProPlus Data is the second partner recruited as part of BBN’s Strategic Insights offering. BBN Partners can now combine two services: ProPlus Data for data and intelligence with Business Brainz's industry-leading insights, giving clients additional fuel for their sales and marketing efforts.
Recognised as one of the Top International B2B Marketing Agencies , BBN partners employ more than a 1,150 B2B specialists working in 61 offices spanning 32 countries and has more than 500 clients from 23 different B2B sectors generating in excess of $170 million in global billings.
# # #
BBN is the world's leading independent partnership of international B2B communication agencies. For nearly three decades, agencies across the globe have worked together to develop and utilise a highly effective, uniform and structured approach to brand strategy, public relations, marketing and creative services to ensure award-winning results for all of our clients around the world. To learn more, go to bbn-international.com.
Edward Davis III
BBN International
+1 281-250-4871
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn