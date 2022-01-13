MODE Renovation Launches as a Dynamic New Player in the Home Renovation Industry in Southern California
Modern and Optimally Designed Environments (MODE) will initially focused on the wet areas of the bathroom (tubs/showers) and kitchen remodels.
We know if customers are willing to trust us with improving their home, that is a significant responsibility which we do not take lightly.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southland now has a new, dynamic player in the home renovation industry—MODE, which stands for Modern and Optimally Designed Environments—enters the market as a home renovation company initially focused on the wet areas of the bathroom (tubs/showers) and kitchen remodels—the two areas that bring the most value to a home. Founded by Ryan Keene and Andrew Axtell, MODE offers exceptional client service, transparency, and accountability in turning clients’ renovation dreams into reality.
— Andrew Axtell, COO and Co-Owner, MODE
MODE offers all contracted services as a fully licensed, bonded, and insured general contractor in the state of California. The company will initially focus on bathrooms and kitchens as once you transform those two spaces in a home, they bring a sense of joy to people because of their frequent use.
“I know we can do a better install and renovation than currently available from other companies,” said Ryan Keene, CEO and Co-Owner, MODE. “What will differentiate us is our overall focus on the customer and their satisfaction with not only the remodel job, but the job planning, the high level of communication throughout the project and how we will treat their home like we do our own throughout the entire renovation process.”
Ryan and Andrew met at a previous employer in the home improvement industry where they learned of their shared interest in providing a better customer experience for homeowners looking to remodel their homes. They witnessed numerous areas where large-scale corporate remodelers were failing both residential and commercial customers. Both Ryan and Andrew have years of experience in several facets of home renovation--including in purchasing, HR, management, installation and project management—for both corporations and independent contractors.
“We know if customers are willing to trust us with improving their home, that is a significant responsibility which we do not take lightly. Our goal is to build our company’s foundation on referrals—then continue that same mindset as we grow,” said Andrew Axtell, COO and Co-Owner, MODE. “We invite customers into the design process from the very start as it’s our goal to bring their vision to life.”
About MODE Renovation
Based in Irvine, California, MODE provides home and commercial renovation construction services across the Southland. The company offers all contracted services as a fully licensed, bonded, and insured general contractor in the state of California. While licensed to provide whole home remodeling, MODE’s initial focus is on the wet areas of the bathroom (tubs/showers) and kitchen remodels—two areas that bring the most value to a home. California Contractors License #1085189.
To learn more about MODE, visit www.moderenovation.com.
# # #
Kevin Beagley
OneLeg Inc
+1 6024994904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other