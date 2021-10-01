Two New Premium Pillows from Dormeo® Address Needs of Sleepers of All Kinds
Duo Pillow and Dark Pillow help grow product line of premium sleep products
The thing that makes our premium Dormeo pillows the most unique on the market is the use of our patented Octaspring® technology. This technology is at the heart of all our products.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dormeo®—a provider of premium sleep products, including mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows—announces the availability of two new versatile pillows, targeted at different kinds of sleepers. The Premium Duo Pillow by Dormeo is designed for stomach, back and side sleepers, while The Dormeo Dark Pillow is geared towards traditional users of memory foam pillows.
— Scott Reid, CEO, Dormeo North America
The Premium Duo Pillow is the best of both worlds as it is softer on one side, and firmer on the other. It will adapt to one's sleep position through 48 extra-sensitive comfort points of these two different firmness levels. The softer side is designed for stomach sleepers, while the firmer side is designed for back and side sleepers.
The new Dormeo Dark Pillow by Dormeo is more for the traditional memory foam pillow users. It includes Dormeo’s signature recovery foam on the top and the bottom of the pillow that is ventilated to prevent trapped heat. In addition, there’s a layer of cooling gel on one side of the pillow. So, those who sleep hot can sleep on that side and it gives that cooling gel effect. Or, flip it over during colder weather for a more traditional memory foam feel. It is a pillow for all seasons.
“The thing that makes our premium Dormeo pillows the most unique on the market is the use of our patented Octaspring® technology. This technology is at the heart of all our products—mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows—and provides sleepers with the support and airflow required for a good night’s sleep,” said Scott Reid, CEO, Dormeo North America. “These two new premium pillows complement our mattresses and mattress toppers, allowing customers the opportunity to truly get a restful night’s sleep.”
The Duo Pillow is available in two sizes: Jumbo (20” W x 28” L) and King (20” W x 36” L). The Dark Pillow is also available in two sizes: Queen (16” W x 24” L) and King (18” W x 34” L).
Dormeo’s patented Octaspring technology expels hot, humid air and pulls in cool, fresh air making pillows naturally up to 8-times more breathable than standard memory foam. Natural temperature regulation keeps sleeping at the optimal temperature for longer, deeper, uninterrupted sleep. And, the hypo-allergenic cover enhances air circulation, wicks away moisture and is machine washable.
“If you toss and turn a lot at night and you're flipping your pillow around trying to get into a comfortable position, the Duo Pillow is a great pillow for you because you can switch it around to give you the best support for your sleeping position,” added Reid.
Customers interested in learning more or purchasing these premium pillows by Dormeo can do so here:
https://www.dormeousa.com/collections/bed-pillows
ABOUT DORMEO NORTH AMERICA
Based in Houston, TX, Dormeo® is one of the world's fastest growing sleep brands. Delivering natural breathability, superior support, and luxurious comfort all while maintaining environmentally conscious sourcing and manufacturing. To learn more, visit www.dormeousa.com
Edward Davis III
Dormeo USA
+1 281-250-4871
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn