House of Dastan Luxury Perfume Showcases Signature Scents at 35th Annual Divas Simply Singing

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- House of Dastan Luxury Fragrances were featured at Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 35th Annual Divas Simply Singing event held against the elegant backdrop of The Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood. The young perfume line and luxury brand sampled their fragrances, “The Game of Joy ”, “ Love Flame ”, “Unseen”, and “ Five Senses ” at the star-studded event. Full size gifts of the fragrance were given to all of the performing DIVAS including, Emmy Award-Winning Actress and Founder of The Diva Foundation, Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” and “Moesha” Recording Artist, Andra Day who performed her iconic “Rise Up”, Actress, Lisa Ann Walter, “Abbott Elementary”, Recording Artist, Lailah Hathaway known best for her velvet vocal covers from her iconic father, the late Donnie Hathaway, Emmy Award-Winning Actress, Loretta Divine, “Family Reunion” and “Waiting to Exhale”, and Actress/Recording Artist, Freda Payne of “Band of Gold” fame as well as NAACP Image Award Winning Actress, Jenifer Lewis, “Blackish” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It”. House of Dastan is committed to creativity in supporting the Arts through music, theatre and cause related activism. An elegant evening was enjoyed by all in attendance, as there were so many beautiful moments and notes, both musical and fragrant.House of Dastan launched in New York in 2024 and was founded by a dynamic brother-sister, Hamed and Sonia Arefian. House of Dastan is more than just a fragrance brand; it’s a celebration of two ancient cultures; Persian and Parisian cultures are both renowned for their mastery of scents and innovation in the world of perfumery. The name Dastan literally means “story”, in Persian—encapsulates our vision: to create fragrances that tell unique tales of love, passion and timeless elegance. Every fragrance in the collection is inspired by enchanting love stories of our past, wafting through the air like delicate whispers of devotion and triumph. The fragrances were developed in collaboration with Master Perfumer, Richard Herpin who is known for being the genius behind Tom Ford’s Oud Wood and his crafting of scents for Amouage, and Calvin Klein.For more information please visit www.houseofdastan.com . For interviews or comments please contact Gibson Public Relations at 323.799.6266 or Email: Bayblack@aol.comGibson Public Relations323.799.6266

