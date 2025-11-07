House of Dastan Luxury Perfume Showcases Signature Scents at 35th Annual Divas Simply Singing
House of Dastan Luxury Perfumes Featured at 35th Annual Divas Simply Singing Event
House of Dastan launched in New York in 2024 and was founded by a dynamic brother-sister, Hamed and Sonia Arefian. House of Dastan is more than just a fragrance brand; it’s a celebration of two ancient cultures; Persian and Parisian cultures are both renowned for their mastery of scents and innovation in the world of perfumery. The name Dastan literally means “story”, in Persian—encapsulates our vision: to create fragrances that tell unique tales of love, passion and timeless elegance. Every fragrance in the collection is inspired by enchanting love stories of our past, wafting through the air like delicate whispers of devotion and triumph. The fragrances were developed in collaboration with Master Perfumer, Richard Herpin who is known for being the genius behind Tom Ford’s Oud Wood and his crafting of scents for Amouage, and Calvin Klein.
