Highway 10 closed for bridge replacement near Casselton

BISMARCK, N.D. – A section of North Dakota Highway 10 will be temporarily closed to through traffic at the Maple River Bridge, near Casselton, beginning Monday, Feb. 28.

Motorists should utilize Interstate 94 as the detour until further notice. The project is expected to be complete this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

C O N T A C T: David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444