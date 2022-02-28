Education Advocate Maureen Santora to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio today announced it will welcome Education Advocate Maureen Santora for a five-part interview series with host Jim Masters every Wednesday in March at 12pm ET.

In our society today, everything is divided in into right and left politics. It's very difficult to have conversations with people who are on the opposite side of the political divide, even people that you love.

Education advocate Maureen Santora believes we need to rethink where we are heading and how the conversation is evolving for young people to be successful in life.

“In today's world where we have some really genuine problems and big issues, we need to get back to some sense of normality where we can have conversations and end the conversation by saying, ‘I agree to disagree with you,’” says Maureen. “There should be some things in our society that are not susceptible to that division, and I believe education is definitely one of them.”

Maureen Santora has been a powerful advocate for education her entire life. The Christopher Santora Educational Scholarship Fund has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to New York City’s elementary, middle school and high school students.

“Being an American was always about being concerned for the next generation,” says Maureen. “We're trying to educate young people to know they can pursue a variety of possibilities.”

“When we had dinner every night, we would have debates. My son was always on the opposite side of his sisters,” recalls Maureen. “The reason a person goes to college is to open his or her mind. It doesn't necessarily give you a job. It enables you to see a different vision, and things that you've never, ever thought about.”

Maureen says critical thinking should be started in kindergarten.

“Critical thinking is something that is essential to your development as a human being and you need in a whole variety of situations to survive in the world.”

Maureen has been in teaching since 1967, but she says parents are still the primary educators of their children. They have the right to be involved and to empower themselves to be actively involved in their kids' education.

“We have to be brave enough to speak out, even if the opinion that we possess is not the popular opinion.”

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.christopherasantoraeducationalscholarshipfund.com