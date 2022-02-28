ICON Park launches partnership with PepsiCo
We enjoy offering Pepsi's beverage options to ICON Park guests because the brand represents quality, fun, and excitement that matches ICON Park's amazing rides, restaurants, bars, and stores.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICON Park draws locals and visitors from around the world to experience its popular restaurants, bars, stores, and attractions, and its signature 400’ attraction The Wheel is Orlando's welcome to the world. So, it makes sense that ICON Park would partner with one of the world's best-known beverage brands, Pepsi-Cola.
— Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park CEO and President
ICON Park and PepsiCo have entered an exclusive partnership, naming Pepsi the official soft drink of ICON Park. The premiere entertainment complex now serves the company's beloved products such as carbonated soft drinks, teas, energy drinks, bottled and sparkling waters, and coffee-based beverages.
Whether you're relaxing on The Lawn, taking in the energy of The Wheelhouse, or getting ready to board The Wheel, you can now enjoy a refreshing Pepsi beverage. PepsiCo products will be available across all ICON Park's bars, including The Wheelhouse Bar, The Lawn Bar, and Sky Bar. ICON Park will also serve Pepsi products at other attractions and dining locations, including the specialty retail kiosks under the festoon lights of the ICON Park promenade that runs throughout the entertainment complex.
"We enjoy offering Pepsi's beverage options to ICON Park guests because the brand represents quality, fun, and excitement," said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park CEO and president. "The variety of Pepsi products – waters, teas, soft drinks – matches ICON Park's thrill rides, slow rides, restaurants, bars, and stores."
"PepsiCo is driven to be in top entertainment destinations around the world," said Paul Mihovilovic, Foodservice Vice President of Pepsi South Division. "When it comes to Orlando, there's no better tourism location than ICON Park. We look forward to providing our diverse portfolio of beverage options to the entertainment complex's guests."
ICON Park is at the center of the Orlando Entertainment District. With free parking and conveniently located near I-4, Universal Boulevard, and the Beachline, this premiere entertainment complex is easy to access for any Central Florida resident or Orlando visitors.
About ICON Park
ICON Park™ is a 20-acre, walkable entertainment destination in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District on International Drive. A perfect place to ride, dine, drink and explore, ICON Park has more than 40 amazing restaurants, funky bars, boutique shops and can’t-miss attractions, all anchored by The Wheel, a jaw-dropping observation wheel that stands 400 feet – 40 stories – in the air. Guests can visit SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando, Orlando StarFlyer, Museum of Illusions, In The Game ICON Park and 7D Motion Theater. Dining options include Yard House, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Sloppy Joe’s, Uncle Julio’s Mexican From Scratch, Tin Roof, Sugar Factory, Tapa Toro, Shake Shack and more. Free parking is available in a multi-level, on-site garage, just steps from all the action. Learn more at ICONParkOrlando.com. Follow ICON Park on social media @ICONParkOrlando.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.
Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.
