Troop B Weekly Report 02/14/2022-02/21/2022

On 02/09/2022 Corporal Kristy LiBritz assisted Oxford County with a domestic disturbance in Porter. It was called in by a third-party family member. When units arrived, the female stated they had a verbal argument but was not willing to write any statement. The male, Joshua Towle (30), was on conditions of release and was in violation being at the residence and having contact with the female. The male was arrested and transported to the Oxford County Jail.

On 02/09/2022 Corporal Kristy LiBritz stopped a vehicle on Route 113 in Standish for an expired inspection sticker and registration. There was a 32-year-old female and young child in the vehicle. The female was cooperative and admitted she never had a license. She explained the child’s father passed away a few months ago and she was trying to take care of his vehicle as it was registered to him. The female was summonsed for operating without a license and issued a Bridgton court date. Arraignments were made and her mother picked them up.

On 02/14/2022 Tr. Nilsen stopped a vehicle on Rt 108 for speed. The driver had a warrant and was taken to Androscoggin County Jail without incident.

On 02/16/2022 Corporal Kristy LiBritz stopped a vehicle on Route 117 in Bridgton with a headlight out. There were two occupants and the passenger had a valid license. The male operator was suspended for failure to pay fines. He was summonsed accordingly, and the female drove from the scene.

On 02/17/2022 Trooper Willard stopped a vehicle for a moving violation. The registration was found to be suspended for tolls and the operator, Nicholas Dimatteo owed $75.00 and was summonsed accordingly.

On 02/17/2022 Trooper Willard stopped a vehicle for a vehicle defect on the 44 south bound approach. The operator Nichole Martin was found to be operating on a suspended driver’s license due in part to former medical issues. She was summonsed accordingly, and she found a licensed driver to drive her vehicle.

On 02/17/2022 Tr. Knight stopped a vehicle for a loud exhaust in Cornish. The operator, Brooke Christy, had an active warrant for Theft. Brooke was arrested on the warrant without incident.

On 02/18/2022 Corporal Kristy LiBritz was in route to the barracks when she came across a Cumberland County Deputy on a traffic stop on Boundary Road in Standish. There were two occupants and it was determined the male driver was on conditions of release for drug violations. Part of his conditions were not to have contact with the female in the vehicle. The male was arrested, and the female did not have a license. Corporal LiBritz cleared as the female passenger was making arraignments for someone to pick up her and the vehicle.

On 02/18/2022 Tr. Watson assisted Oxford PD with a domestic dispute that occurred at the Wal Mart. The male party left prior to arrival. Tr. Watson met with him at the Oxford Elementary School. He was charged by Oxford PD for criminal mischief.

On 02/18/2022 Corporal Kristy LiBritz stopped a vehicle on Route 35 in Standish for an expired inspection sticker. The 18-year-old female was on her way to school and stated she just got her license back, so she didn’t have the physical one. The female was suspended for an administrative action for accumulation of convictions on a provisional license. She was summonsed accordingly, and her parents came and picked up her and the vehicle.

On 02/18/2022 Tr. Watson stopped a car for no front plate and an expired inspection sticker on Rt. 121 in Oxford. The vehicle was seen leaving a residence both Tr. Det. Wing and Fillebrown had executed search warrants on. The driver, Richard Labay (44) was found to be suspended and the plates were inactive. The vehicle was towed and Labay was charged accordingly.

On 02/19/2022 Tr. Knight and Cpl. Casey received a late report of a burglary on Sebago Rd in Hiram. The residence is a summer home of an out-of-state elderly couple. The suspect(s) used a crowbar to gain entry and trashed the interior of the home. It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen.

On 02/19/2022 Tr. Watson stopped a car for no front plate, no sticker, and multiple violations on the Sanders Rd. in Livermore. When Tr. Watson went to turn on the vehicle, the operator accelerated and took the first road he could off Rt. 4 in an attempt to get away. He appeared to have turned too fast, hit a patch of ice, and got stuck in a snowbank. The operator was identified as Joshua Osborne (41) out of Industry. He was determined to be suspended. The plates were pulled off the vehicle after he admitted the car should not be on the road and knew it would never pass an inspection. It was towed by Allie Bonds. Osborne was charged accordingly.

On 2/21/2022 Corporal Kristy LiBritz conducted a school visit at Lisbon Falls Christian Academy. There were school playoff games for volleyball and basketball. Shortly after arrival, the top judge made contact with Corporal LiBritz and requested rescue be started to evaluate a 70-year-old line judge. He was overheating and was diabetic. Rescue arrived on scene and evaluated him. They recommended he rest for the rest of the evening and not overdo it.

# of School Visits conducted – 1 # of Use of Force Incidents – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0 # of Minimum Shifts used – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0 # of DV Arrests – 0