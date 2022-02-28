Troop B Weekly Report 02/07/22-02/13/2022

Week Beginning: 02/07/2022 – 02/13/2022

On 02/10/2022 Tr. Young observed a vehicle on 295S with several impairment indicators present. A traffic stop was conducted on Congress Street in Portland with the vehicle and its 5 occupants. A strong odor of intoxicating liquor was present, and the operator was administered field sobriety tests. The operator Kaitlyn Look (29) was arrested for OUI. The front seat passenger Nathaniel Olsen was arrested on an on-affidavit warrant for theft and several other crimes. A back-seat passenger Kyle Austin was summonsed for Violation of conditions of release. Tr. Phillips transported Olsen to CCJ and Look was transported to Portland PD for a test. Look was summonsed for OUI.

On 02/11/22 Troopers Watson, Knight, Wing, Fillebrown, and Sgt. Farley assisted Oxford PD with attempting to locate Matthew Niemi following a domestic related incident at the Wal Mart. Niemi was later arrested in Androscoggin County.

On 02/13/2022 Trooper Watson and Sgt. Farley assisted Androscoggin County with locating Aaron Dostie (26). Dostie was wanted for Aggravated Criminal Mischief and Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon. He was located in Litchfield, arrested, and transported without incident to the Androscoggin County Jail.

On 02/08/2022 Tr. Young assisted the Oxford County Sheriff’s office with a rollover crash on Rt 108 in Peru. There were no injuries. The crash was caused by icy road conditions.

On 02/13/2022 Tr. Nilsen assisted EMS for a welfare call in Hebron. The subject was Michael Rawlings who had a warrant for Failure to Appear. Michael stepped inside the residence and locked the door. Shortly after Michael submitted to arrest and was brought to Androscoggin County Jail without further incidents. Michael was released on bail.

On 02/07/2022 Tr. Young observed a vehicle with an auxiliary light violation on Rt 108 in Peru. A traffic stop was conducted on High Street in Dixfield and contact was made with the 4 occupants of the vehicle. Upon identifying all parties, Joshua Knight (19) was riding in the back seat on the passenger side. Knight advised he was not on bail conditions upon being asked. Knight returned on 6 sets of bail and had 4 warrants for his arrest. Knight was taken into custody and transported to Oxford County Jail without incident.

On 2/07/22, Trooper Willard stopped a vehicle just north of the 44 Tolls along I295 for a vehicle defect. The registration was suspended for reason of tolls. The operator Nathan Roy was summonsed accordingly.

On 2/13/22, Trooper Willard stopped a white van on West Commercial Street in Portland for a vehicle defect. The operator, Warren Knight, was found to not have a valid Florida license. He was charged with Operating Without a License.

On 02/13/2022 Tr. Knight stopped a vehicle on Rt. 302 in Bridgton. The operator’s license was found to be suspended-civil and he was charged accordingly.

Corporal Casey observed a vehicle run through a stop sign at a four-way intersection. Subsequent to the stop, Corporal Casey determined that the operator’s license was currently suspended in the State of Maine. He was charged with OAS.

On 02/11/2022 Trooper Phillips was monitoring traffic on I295 in the area of MM 17 NB in Yarmouth. A vehicle was located traveling at 110 mph in a 65-mph zone. The vehicle was stopped in Freeport, and the driver was summonsed without incident.

On 02/11/2022 Trooper Phillips was monitoring traffic on I295 in the area of MM 17 SB in Yarmouth. A vehicle was located traveling at 96 mph in a 65-mph zone. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was summonsed without incident.

On 02/09/2022 Tr. Young assisted Guy E Rowe elementary school with the walking school bus. The school advertised on Facebook they are looking for volunteers to walk with about 20 children in the mornings and afternoons to safely escort them to school.

# of School Visits conducted – 0 # of Use of Force Incidents – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 2 # of Minimum Shifts used – 4

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0 # of DV Arrests – 0