ContentTECH Summit Returns to San Diego for 2022 In-Person Event
Speaker Lineup Features Thought Leaders Setting the Bar for Epic Content Marketing Through TechnologyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ContentTECH Summit, the only event focused on content marketing, strategy and technology, returns in person to San Diego, California next month. Produced by the Content Marketing Institute, this annual event will be held March 22-24, 2022 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.
Register today by visiting: Content.TECH
ContentTECH Summit 2022 features a roster of speakers from leading brands including Salesforce, Forbes, Fanatics, and more. These trailblazers are innovating with their content programs and will share their expertise in creating fine-tuned strategy frameworks, data-driven content, and customer-first experiences.
Besides expert speakers in content technology and marketing strategy, here’s what else attendees can expect at ContentTECH Summit 2022:
-Dozens of sessions and workshops covering the latest tech trends in content management, measurement, strategy, workflow, marketing automation, personalization, and much more.
-Actionable solutions that can be immediately implemented into their content strategy to strengthen operations and prove the ROI of their content program.
-Intimate networking opportunities with attendees and speakers who share the same challenges and triumphs in building, managing, delivering, and scaling content experiences for their customers.
“We understand that building a content infrastructure, especially in a large enterprise, is tough,” explains Robert Rose, Chief Strategy Advisor, Content Marketing Institute. “That’s why we’ve organized an all-star lineup of speakers for the ContentTECH Summit who can guide attendees on the most meaningful technology for their content programs and how to use those tools to their full potential. We’re so excited to get back together in person for some valuable education – and fun – at ContentTECH.”
For more information on ContentTECH Summit and to register, visit: Content.TECH
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, ContentTECH Summit, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com.
Amanda Subler
Content Marketing Institute
Amanda.Subler@informa.com
Why ContentTECH Summit 2022 is Different Than Other MarTech Conferences