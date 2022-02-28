Rabbu Facilitates Sale of Charlotte’s Premier Short-Stay Portfolio, The Home Collection
After twelve years at the frontier of Charlotte hospitality, The Home Collection will continue to be in great hands.
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Jim Hock, Co-Founder and CEO of The Home Collection
Rabbu, a full-service asset management company that helps investors source, optimize, and sell short-term rental properties, facilitated the sale of a 43 unit short-stay portfolio in Charlotte, NC. The Home Collection is the premier provider of luxury accommodations adjacent to Uptown Charlotte. Rabbu sourced the buyer and seamlessly adopted the property management operations.
The transaction represents one of the largest transfers of ownership in North Carolina’s booming short-stay market, and the affirmation of short-term rentals (STRs) as a new asset class. The buyers are seasoned veterans in the residential rental industry and include a third-generation Charlottean, Doug Neal.
‘The Home Collection is a model for short-stay success,’ says Emir Dukic, CEO of Rabbu. ‘These properties have an important legacy in Charlotte; one that we were eager to help carry on.’
The 43 unit portfolio, spanning seven buildings and including both single-family and multi-family units, was owned by Jim Hock and James Funderburk, two of the most well-known short-term rental and corporate rental providers in the local market. After twelve successful years of high-end operations, Hock and Funderburk turned to Rabbu to facilitate the transfer while ensuring the quality of service and operations.
‘Rabbu was the perfect partner for us in the disposition of our portfolio,’ says Hock. ‘Their investor base is vast; we knew we’d find eager and committed buyers. But their management arm is really what gave us the confidence that we’d be leaving The Home Collection in good hands.’
‘We needed experienced operators who would take care of our guests and our assets,’ adds Funderburk. ‘Rabbu did just that.’
With a signed agreement to source the buyers and execute the sale, Rabbu turned to a network of investors well-versed in the market potential of the short-term rental asset class. With financial modeling and revenue projections, Rabbu was able to forecast a three-tiered performance analysis for each of the 43 properties using real-time data from comparable STRs in the surrounding area. Accurate forecasting based on real-time, proprietary data helped vet the potential acquisition with the same due diligence process that investors apply to other securities. Rabbu also undertook the management of each property to streamline and increase returns after the sale.
Similarly, the new owners benefited from the streamlined management and the value that comes from walking into a fully-operable, well-managed STR portfolio with an accurate and adjusted understanding of the portfolio’s full revenue potential.
Doug Neal commented that ‘We know these are special spaces for Charlotte’s travel economy and local ecosystem. We’re glad to carry on The Home Collection legacy under the guidance, care, and management of Rabbu.’
About Rabbu
Rabbu is a turnkey platform for Real Estate investors looking to buy and sell properties as short-term rentals, or operate existing short-term rentals hassle-free while experiencing maximum returns. With proprietary technology, Rabbu automates all aspects of a property’s lifecycle as a short-term rental—from procurement to underwriting to marketing to operations and guest experience, making them an investor-focused solution that helps short-term rental investors maximize yields.
About The Home Collection
The Home Collection the premier provider of luxury accommodations within two miles of Uptown, Charlotte, NC. With the comforts of home and the convenience of hospitality, The Home Collection offers guests an insider’s guide to Charlotte’s luxury living.
