FIMER and Philippine GeoGreen Reduce Jollibee's Power Consumption by 33% in 3 Months with PVS-10/33 Inverter
FIMER’s PVS-10/33-TL represents the ideal solution for rooftop solar applications, as demonstrated in the successful installation of Jollibee’s solar PV system.”SINGAPORE, March 1, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jollibee’s Lam-an branch in Ozamiz City has been powering its business with greater energy efficiency since its rooftop solar system kicked into operation in November 2021.
Having appointed Philippine GeoGreen, Inc. to install FIMER’s PVS-10/33-TL three-phase string inverter solution, the fast-food outlet has reported a significant 33% of energy savings within just three months. The energy savings were achieved despite the store’s increased business activity following the relaxation of local social distancing measures.
To date, Jollibee’s Lam-an branch is the first outlet in Mindanao, the Philippines’ second largest region, to operate fully on solar energy. For the fast-food joint, the PV installation represents an important step towards sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint in its day-to-day operations. With the PV installation providing greater energy efficiency, Jollibee is expected to save around 24 tons of carbon emissions annually.
Said Hanzel Uy, franchisee of Jollibee’s Lam-an branch: “Being in the F&B industry, we are constantly on the lookout for ways to reduce environmental impact and wastage. As part of our growth towards sustainability, powering the business on clean energy has always been part of the plan. Thanks to Philippine GeoGreen’s recommendation of FIMER’s innovative solution for our solar PV system, we are already seeing month-on-month progress in terms of energy savings. We are very happy with the results and are now in the process of replicating this installation in another outlet.”
Launched in 2021, FIMER’s PVS-10/33-TL comes with the most advanced digital capabilities which makes it an ideal solution for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. It is flexible enough to fit anywhere and can be easily installed in new or existing plants to provide lower installation and maintenance costs. Some of its key features include quick installation, fast commissioning and fuse-free design, which eliminates the need for maintenance and on-site interventions.
Available in outputs from 10 kW to 33 kW, the string inverters offer high power density and strong energy harvesting potential. With most advanced in-built digital capabilities PVS-10/33-TL is designed for simplicity. This new inverter family guarantees maximum integration with the latest PV technologies, including bifacial modules. The fuse-free design guarantees further savings on maintenance costs and time, reducing on site interventions to a minimum .
Liza Morales, CEO of Philippine GeoGreen, Inc. said: “As FIMER’s authorized distributor in the Philippines, we are pleased to bring their European inverter technology to Jollibee, a national household name in the fast-food industry. It is always rewarding to help our customers progress in their sustainability journey, but to witness tangible results in the form of optimized energy yields and carbon savings from the use of clean energy takes it to a whole new level – especially within such a short period of time.”
Vikram Mulye, FIMER Singapore’s Country Director said: “FIMER’s PVS-10/33-TL represents the ideal solution for rooftop solar applications, as demonstrated in the successful installation of Jollibee’s solar PV system. It is compatible with even the latest high generation panels, thereby increasing the yield generated from every square meter of the roof. We are looking forward to partnering with Philippine GeoGreen for Jollibee’s next installation, as well as future solar projects in the Philippines.”
Jollibee is the largest fast-food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a network of more than 1,400 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee enjoys the lion's share of the local market that is more than all the other multinational fast-food brands in the Philippines combined.
