Schoen Clinic Highlights the Emotional Distress of Waiting Times for Eating Disorder Patients
LONDON, UK, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of referrals for young adults waiting for urgent eating disorder treatment in the UK has risen 136% year on year, reaching record levels according to NHS data analysed by the Royal College of Psychiatrists[1]. In the lead up to National Eating Disorders Awareness week (28 February. 6 March 2022), the multi-disciplinary team at Schoen Clinic UK highlight the fragility of the relationship dynamics between young adult patients within the family setting, particularly in the period before access to treatment.
The Parent Practitioner at the UK’s most trusted eating disorder hospital, Schoen Clinic Newbridge, which treats young adults between 8–18 years, stresses how a patient’s treatment journey usually involves counselling the supporting family and unpicking the triggers in relational dynamics that are close to the patient.
Rachel Matthews, Schoen Clinic’s Director of Mental Health Services says, ‘Once a patient and their family have decided to begin treatment, it is important that they get some sort of support as soon as possible because family relational triggers and the stress of waiting for support is likely to deepen existing issues”.
There are various forms of eating disorders and since there are different pathways to developing the condition, an integrated approach to treatment has been developed at Schoen Clinic, taking account of the physical and emotional needs of patients, their psychological wellbeing and recognising the importance of family support.
Schoen Clinic UK recently won the LaingBuisson Hospital of The Year for its Birmingham hospital, Schoen Clinic Newbridge and is the only independent healthcare provider to create peer-reviewed clinical research on eating disorders and be a leading contributor at the International Eating Disorder Conference 2022. Rachel adds, “Our treatment programmes are recommended when young people and their family require intensive help to overcome the impact of an eating disorder, but we are aware that the journey starts at the time of making the decision to get treatment. Whilst patients and families are anxious about waiting times, parents and care givers might benefit from tips and advice during the period prior to treatment”.
Schoen Clinic experts give advice and potential triggers to look out as patients and families await treatment:
The cause is usually emotional
An eating disorder, at its root, is the expression of emotional distress and the means of managing difficult and painful feelings. Anorexia is an eating disorder which typically occurs during adolescence, so emotional difficulties are likely to encompass issues at school, trouble with friendships, parental conflict and struggles coping with puberty. Of course, many young people face these sorts of challenges without developing eating disorders; there must be other factors involved which trigger disordered eating.
Personality types
There are currently a number of studies exploring whether certain personality types may be more predisposed to an eating disorder. The theory is that young people with more rigid thinking styles and perfectionist traits may be more at risk of responding to difficulties through their eating. Young people who develop anorexia frequently express how losing weight provided the sense of control they felt was lacking in every other area of their lives.
External factors
There are often questions about the role of the media, both mainstream and social, as a factor in the development of eating disorders. At Schoen Clinic Newbridge, we see some young people who have used pro-anorexia websites which have served to sustain and normalise their eating disorder. Certainly, the idealised images bombarding young people every day do play a role in anxiety around body image, but it would be too simple to suggest that the media causes eating disorders. It may, in some cases, be a factor in creating a disposition to the eating disorder and or perpetuating it after onset.
Family dynamics
Family therapy is a cornerstone of the work that is undertaken at Schoen Clinic with young people and their families. It is never about pin-pointing blame to families, although very often parents do come into the process with a great fear that the eating disorder reflects their failure in some regard. Although there may some cases where, for example, a mother has food and body image anxieties which are transmitted to their daughter, we see many families where this is not the case in any way. Family therapy and the supporting family work we do seeks to understand the dynamics within each family and find ways of harnessing the support in a positive way to overcome the eating disorder.
Some people go through the whole process of having an eating disorder, having treatment and on to recovery without ever fully understanding the original cause. For some, through psychoanalytic psychotherapy, is very important to illuminate cause and use this understanding to move forward to change.
In conclusion, the causes of an eating disorder are likely to be complex, not always apparent and will involve an interaction of several factors. It is essential that parents do not blame themselves and that if symptoms of an eating disorder are a concern, medical help is quickly sought, because the longer an eating disorder persists, the more intransient it will be to treat.
Rachel Matthews concludes “Sufferers often feel isolated and overwhelmed, experiences can range from intrusive thoughts, severe anxiety, and negative self-image, so positive communication within a family setting, especially in the run up to treatment is vital. It’s especially important to note that eating disorders affect not only the child or young adult but the entire family unit and can inform how the sufferer relates to family members. At Schoen Clinic, we not only treat the sufferer, but work with the family as a unit.”
Schoen Clinic Experience
Schoen Clinic has over 30 years experience in the treatment of mental health conditions. Their skilled group of eating disorder specialists includes Consultant Psychiatrists, Clinical Psychologists and therapists who work in teams to provide a whole person experience, looking at every aspect of the patient’s life, their family relationships and the relationship to food. Once they have developed care plans, they work in partnership with the family to support them throughout.
Schoen Clinic has 3 Eating Disorder Facilities in the UK
Award Winning Schoen Clinic Newbridge (Inpatient Hospital for 8-18 Year Olds)
https://www.schoen-clinic.co.uk/birmingham\
Schoen Clinic York (Adult Inpatient Hospital for Adults 18 Years+)
https://www.schoen-clinic.co.uk/york
Schoen Clinic Chelsea (Outpatient Clinic Treating 11 Years+)
https://www.schoen-clinic.co.uk/chelsea
About Schoen Clinic UK
Part of Germany’s largest family-owned hospital group established in 1985, Schoen Clinic UK entered the UK healthcare market in 2018 providing award-winning, expert-led private healthcare in the specialty areas of mental health, eating disorders and orthopaedic and spinal surgery. Its accolades include The LaingBuisson Private Hospital Group of the Year 2020.
For more information, please visit the website at https://www.schoen-clinic.co.uk/
For specific comment and further information, please contact Juliet Francis
JFPR Consulting I www.jfprconsulting.co.uk
E: juliet@julietfrancis.co.uk or M: 07931 363 502
[1] https://www.rcpsych.ac.uk/news-and-features/latest-news/detail/2022/02/10/eating-disorders-in-children-at-crisis-point-as-waiting-lists-for-routine-care-reach-record-levels
