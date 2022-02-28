Predictive Analytics Market  to Hit USD 23.4 billion by 2030 to Grow Steady at 24.9% CAGR – Analysis by Fatpos Global

Predictive Analytics Market to surpass USD 23.4 billion by 2030 from USD 6.9 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Predictive Analytics Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2018 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 23.4 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. The increase in performance, the reduced risks expected to be taken due to the ability to make more well-informed decisions with the aid of predictive analytics, and the improvement in customer enhancement are factors that have a positive effect on the market. The rapid developments in technology, the boom in artificial intelligence, and the high level of competition have led to this market's growth. The other drivers for the rapid growth of markets for predictive analysis include increased organizational use of Big Data and cloud and an increasing need for product differentiation that drives the launch and adoption of new technologies.

“Predictive Analytics Due to the advent of e-commerce and the rising data traffic, the market size is projected to see growth over the forecast timeframe. The demand for cloud-based solution versatility and usability coupled with the transition from conventional business intelligence (BI) approaches to help achieve high and advanced analytical techniques provides the predictive analytics market with many growth opportunities said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-562

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Predictive Analytics Market: Key Players

• Alteryx, Inc

• Fair Isaac Corporation

• Information Builders

• International Business Machines Corporation

• KNIME

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• TIBCO Software Inc

Increasing the need for large volumes of structured and unstructured datasets to be collected, processed, and analyzed has led many companies and individuals to implement advanced & big data analytics, which is expected to drive market development. Besides, investment in big data will increase due to the vast amount of data generated in different verticals of the industry, which will in turn boost the growth of the predictive analytics market. The introduction of big data and related technology has accelerated this need for in-depth expertise. The rapid growth in data volume is due to the worldwide expansion of corporations, driving the increase in data volumes and sources. Instead of blended solutions, businesses tend to have standalone solutions. This inevitably raises the number of start-ups in big data analytics, driving notable developments. Predictive analytics helps companies, by turning information into intelligence, to meet stakeholder expectations, manage data volumes, manage risks, enhance process controls, and boost administrative efficiency. To allow an efficient Intelligent Enterprise (IE) approach, advanced predictive analytics technologies play a critical role, helping to establish a single view across the entire company through the combination of traditional reporting.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-562

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Predictive Analytics Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e. 2019-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by component as solution and services, the market is segmented by Organization Size into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the market is segmented by Deployment Model into On-premises and Cloud, the market is segmented by vertical into BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and IT, Transportation and Logistics, Government and defense, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-562

Predictive Analytics Market Segments:

By Component:

• Solutions

• Financial analytics

• Risk analytics

• Marketing analytics

• Sales analytics

• Customer analytics

• Web and social media analytics

• Supply chain analytics

• Network analytics

• Others

• Services

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

• Deployment and Integration

• Consulting

By Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud

By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

• BFSI

• Retail and eCommerce

• Manufacturing

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Energy and Utilities

• Transportation and Logistics

• Telecommunications and IT

• Others

Related Reports

• Global Workforce management Market

• Global Streaming Analytics Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.